Rangers Earn First Home Win of Season

October 6, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener earned their first home win of the season as Cameron Reid and Antonino Pugliese each recorded a goal and an assist. Kitchener completed three very successful games in three days where they earned five of six points with a win over their Highway 7 rivals. Jack LaBrash recorded his first OHL point in the game while Chris Grisolia recorded his first point as a Ranger; each as assists.

Guelph scored the lone goal in the opening frame coming from the stick of Vilmer Alriksson. Cameron Reid scored his first goal of the season 4:44 into the second period to even the score up at one before Hunter McKenzie put Guelph back up 2-1 heading into the final frame. Antonino Pugliese tied the game up early in the third and shortly after, Luke Ellinas would score the game-winner to seal the Rangers' win 3-2.

Scoring Summary:

1st Period

GUE 1, KIT 0

3:53 Vilmer Alriksson (1) - Max Namestnikov

2nd Period

GUE 1, KIT 1

4:43 Cameron Reid (1) - Antonino Pugliese, Jack LaBrash

GUE 2, KIT 1

10:44 Hunter McKenzie (1) - Daniil Skvortsov, Cam Allen

3rd Period

GUE 2, KIT 2

2:54 Antonino Pugliese (2) - Max Dirracolo, Chris Grisolia

GUE 2, KIT 3

5:07 Luke Ellinas (3) - Cameron Reid, Adrian Misaljevic - PPG

The Stars:

First Star: Cameron Reid (1G, 1A)

Second Star: Antonino Pugliese (1G, 1A)

Third Star: Vilmer Alriksson (1G)

The Goalies:

Colin Ellsworth started in goal for the Storm for what was his first career OHL start. Ellsworth recorded the loss while giving up three goals on 32 shots. On the other end of the ice, Jackson Parsons earned his first win of the season as he stopped 30 of 32 shots.

The Numbers Game:

Shots: GUE 32, KIT 32

Powerplay: GUE 0-4, KIT 1-6

FO%: GUE 47.2%, KIT 52.8%

Up Next: Kitchener will take a few days off before beginning a three-game road trip. The team will play in Flint Wednesday, Sault Ste. Marie Friday and Saginaw next Saturday to complete next week's road trip. Kitchener's next home game will take place Friday October 18th against the Niagara IceDogs.

