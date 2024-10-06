Kitchener Set to Host Highway Seven Rival Guelph

Kitchener, ON- After posting the first win of the season Saturday night, the Rangers head home for the third and final game of the weekend, hosting the visiting Guelph Storm. Sunday night's game is set for a 6 pm puck drop at The Aud.

TV: Rogers Channel 20 (Kitchener) 

Video Stream:  OHL Live on CHL TV 

Radio: 570 AM CKGL 

HEAD-TO-HEAD:

Over the Years:

The Highway Seven rivals begin the 2024-25 season series Sunday night in Kitchener. This past season, the Rangers held a 5-3-0-0 overall record while continuing to dominate on home ice with a 3-1-0-0 record. The heated rivals have faced 34 times over the past five seasons, with the Rangers posting an impressive 22-11-1-0 record and, while on home ice, holding a 12-5-0-0 record.

Scouting the Rangers (1-2-1-0)

Seventh in the Western Conference, 15th in the OHL

The Rangers look to wrap the three-in-three weekend off with a win against the Storm. Saturday night, the Rangers headed up to Owen Sound to face the Attack, taking the game 3-2 in regulation. The Attack opened the scoring with two back-to-back goals, with the Rangers finishing with three unanswered goals. Adrian Misaljevic and Luca Romano each found the scoresheet with a goal and assist, Antonio Pugliese netted a goal, and Tanner Lam had two assists. Goaltender Jason Schaubel, the Rangers' fifth-round pick in the 2024 OHL Priority Selection, made his first OHL start. He faced 27 shots, allowing two goals, to finish the game with a .926 save percentage.

Rangers To Watch:

Luca Romano enters his NHL draft-eligible year sitting atop the Rangers' points with two goals and three assists for five points. Romano has registered a point in all four games this season. This past season against the Storm, the centreman grabbed two goals and four assists in seven games.

Jackson Parsons found his groove on Friday night at The Aud. Stopping 27 of 29 shots he faced, Parsons made a series of big saves to keep the Blueshirts in a tight game - including a first-period penalty shot that he turned aside. Friday's start was his third straight appearance and helped push the Rangers to overtime, earning their first point of the new season. In the 2023-24 season, Parsons posted a 27-18-2 record, a .897 save percentage, and a respectable 2.99 goals against average.

Scouting the Storm (2-1-0-0)

Second in the Western Conference, 10th in the OHL

The Storm hosted the Soo Greyhounds on Friday night, losing 4-2. Storm attackers Wil McFadden and Parker Snelgrove grabbed the Storm goals, with Daniil Skvortsov and Hunter McKenzie tallying an assist. Goaltender Brayden Gillespie was faced with 23 shots, allowing three to finish the game with a 3.06 goals against average and a .870 save percentage.

Storm to Watch:

Defenceman Cam Allen (Washington Capitals) finished the 2023-24 season with a 2-7-9 stat line in 25 games. He is leading the Storm in points to start the 2024-25 season with one goal and three assists for four points. Allen played five games against the Rangers this past season, having one goal and two assists.

Jake Karabela (Washington Capitals) enters his overage season looking to help lead the Storm attackers coming off a 55-point season (25G, 30A). Karabela has grabbed two goals in three games to start the season. The Guelph native registered three goals and seven assists in eight games against the Rangers this past season.

BROADCAST COVERAGE 

Sunday's game vs the Guelph Storm will be televised live throughout Kitchener and the Waterloo Region on Rogers TV, cable channel 20, and can be watched across the province of Ontario on the Super Sports Pak on channel 470 for cable subscribers. The game will be streamed live online on OHL Live on CHL TV. Additionally, fans can listen to Sunday night's action on the radio on CityNews 570 AM CKGL. 

UP NEXT:

The Kitchener Rangers head to Flint to face the Firebirds on Wednesday night. Puck drop is set for 7 pm at The Dort Financial Center. They continue a three-game road trip with stops in Sault Ste. Marie and Saginaw on Friday and Saturday.

