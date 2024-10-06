Barrie Tops Sudbury, 3-1

October 6, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Barrie Colts News Release







The Wolves visited Barrie on Saturday night to square off against the Colts for the second time already in this young season. Previously, Barrie bested Sudbury on the road 3-1 and sought to grab another win Saturday, amidst their two-game losing skid. The two rivals will see each other soon enough for a back-to-back November 8th and 9th, two of 4 total meetings in November.

The opening frame saw the two netminders be the storyline with the Wolves outshooting the Colts 12-4 but neither team being able to grab a goal.

Something about Sudbury for Evan Passmore! After scoring his first career OHL goal last Friday in Sudbury, the defenceman snuck down 5:12 into the second to open the scoring. Passmore converted on the feed from Cole Beaudoin to find the game's first tally. Overage forward, Zach Wigle blasted down the ice 45 seconds later scoring the eventual game-winner with a shot over the blocker, Carer Lowe would pick up the only assist.

Carrying the momentum into the third period, Colts netminder Ben Hrebik continued his stellar play between the pipes. Sudbury would crack Hrbeik with their only goal in the game coming with 8:08 left in the third period. The Colts collected their first home victory of the season in 2-1 fashion, narrowly being outshot 37-36. Ben Hrebik picked up his first OHL victory in his third career start.

Edmonton Oilers prospect, Beau Akey, made his return to the Colts lineup for the first time since November 11th, 2023. Akey is coming off double shoulder surgery and missed the start of the season doing rehabilitation in Edmonton.

The Colts improve their record to 2-2 early in the 2024-25 season.

The Colts hit the road on Sunday afternoon with a rematch from the 2024 OHL playoffs in the Oshawa Generals.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from October 6, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.