IceDogs Home Opener Today at 2pm

October 6, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

The day has finally come for IceDogs fans across the Niagara region, the Home Opener. Puck drop is scheduled for 2pm, come out with your friends and family as we kick off to a fun and exciting season!

The IceDogs have started off the season undefeated on the road, and look to carry that momentum at home in the Meridian Centre as they face off with one of the top teams in the OHL, the Brampton Steelheads.

Contact at the Meridian Centre Box Office before puck drop!

Reminder: Autographs will be going on after the game by every IceDogs player! Don't miss out on meeting your favourite IceDogs.

We look forward to seeing you this afternoon!

