Generals Host Colts for Sunday Night Matchup

October 6, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa Generals News Release







Oshawa, ON - The Oshawa Generals play their second game of the weekend on home ice as they take on the Barrie Colts.

Oshawa is looking to pick up their first win on home ice this season after they fell Friday night 5-3 to the Niagara IceDogs. The Generals continue to get players back as Beckett Sennecke makes his highly anticipated return to the lineup.

The Colts have gotten off to a similar start as Oshawa picking up four points in the team's first four games. Barrie got their second win of the season last night taking down the Sudbury Wolves 2-1.

In the last meeting, these two teams had it was the Oshawa Generals ending the Colts' season as the Gens Knocked Barrie out in the first round of last year's playoffs.

After the Colts stole Game One at the Tribute Communities Centre, the Generals would respond beating Barrie in six games.

Game Six was all Generals as they got a goal in the first from Luca D'Amato, a goal in the second from Luke Torrance and a goal in the third from Connor Punnett.

Jacob Oster was in net for the Gens as the OHL Goaltender of the Year picked up the shutout, stopping all of the 32 shots that he faced.

Player to Watch: Oshawa

A key player to look out for the Gens in this one is defenceman and last year's Toronto Maple Leafs first-round pick Ben Daford. A rock at the back for the Generals, Danford was named the 72nd Captain in franchise history.

Player to Watch: Barrie

For the Colts it is their number 77 defenceman Kashawn Aitcheson, the strong defenceman leads the team in goals early with two.

Tonight's game will be aired on Rogers TV, CHL TV, and live broadcast on Oshawa Generals Radio.

