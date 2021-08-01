Garneau's Grand Slam Leads Albuquerque to Game One Win

August 1, 2021 - Triple-A West League (AAA West) - Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Isotopes 6 (33-41), Bees 3 (35-40) - Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park

AT THE DISH: Playing as the Green Chile Cheeseburgers, Albuquerque rallied for five runs in the sixth to defeat the Bees 6-3 in a seven-inning game ... Dustin Garneau provided the big blast, a grand slam in the inning to secure the victory. The home run was the catcher's first back with the Isotopes ... The red-hot Taylor Motter finished the game 2-for-2 with an RBI and a walk.

TOEING THE RUBBER: Rockies pitcher Robert Stephenson made a rehab appearance for Albuquerque, making the start and allowing two runs in his inning of work. The right-hander struck out one and walked one ... Also making a rehab appearance was Yency Almonte who walked one but did not allow a run during his inning on the hill ... Dereck Rodriguez allowed one over 3.0 innings, walking two and striking out four ... Tate Scioneaux (1-2, 7.13) earned the win, tossing a scoreless sixth while Justin Lawrence picked up his seventh save.

TOPES TIDBITS: Game One's victory as the Green Chile Cheeseburgers marks the first time in franchise history Albuquerque has won when playing under their food moniker (1-4) ... Albuquerque has won 18 of their last 26 games (.692).

