Dubón drives in three in Saturday night loss

West Sacramento, Calif. - The Sacramento River Cats (31-44) got stellar offensive performances from a couple of their infielders, but it was the older brother of Sacramento's newest player who pushed the Reno Aces (47-28) to victory on Saturday night.

Shortstop Mauricio Dubón plated three in the ballgame thanks to a pair of extra-base hits. His solo shot in the fifth was preceded by a two-run double an inning later that brought the River Cats to within two. And first baseman Joe McCarthy tied Arismendy Alcántara for the team lead in home runs with 13 in a 2-for-4 showing.

Recently promoted outfielder Heliot Ramos watched his older brother Henry put the cherry on top of his hot July at the plate, finishing the night 3-for-4 with a homer and two RBIs. Ramos entered the game with 27 hits in 20 games this month.

On Sunday the River Cats will be back at it with right-hander Matt Frisbee taking the ball against Reno's Humberto Castellanos. First pitch is set for 1:07 p.m. (PT). Watch Johnny Doskow and J.T. Snow call the game live on CW-31 or listen online at rivercats.com or on the MiLB First Pitch app.

Additional Notes

Outfielder Bryce Johnson stole his 18th base of the year out of 20 attempts. It's the most any River Cats player has amassed in a season since Gorkys Hernandez snagged 20 in 2016. He's third among Triple-A West players and sixth in all of the Triple-A.

