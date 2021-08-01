Brown Shines in Triple A Debut Leading Skeeters to Win

(SUGAR LAND, Texas) - Hunter Brown struck out seven batters and allowed just one run through six innings as the Sugar Land Skeeters beat the El Paso Chihuahuas 3-2 on Sunday night at Constellation Field.

Brown, who's rated as the Astros' No. 3 overall prospect by MLB.com, touched 97 mph and picked up the winning decision in his Triple A debut.

Taylor Jones hit a two-run homer in the fourth and Jose Siri added a solo shot in the fifth. It was Jones' fourth homer with the Skeeters this year and the 12th for Siri, which leads all active Skeeters players. Jones finished the night 3-for-4 with the home run and pair of RBIs.

Alex Bregman made the fifth appearance of his MLB Rehab Assignment with the Skeeters. He was removed in the third inning for precautionary reasons due to right hamstring tightness. Bregman started the game at third base and finished the night 0-for-1.

Nick Hernandez, who was promoted to the Skeeters from Double A Corpus Christi prior to Sunday's game, threw two scoreless and hitless innings in relief of Brown. Ronel Blanco worked around a run on two hits in the ninth to pick up his 14th save of the year.

El Paso struck first with an RBI double from Pedro Florimon in the top of the fourth. The Chihuahuas scored their run in the ninth on an RBI single from Gosuke Katoh.

The Skeeters, who now hold a 3-2 lead in the seven-game series, meet the Chihuahuas again at 7:05 pm. on Monday at Constellation Field.

