Sugar Land Edges Chihuahuas

The El Paso Chihuahuas had the tying run in scoring position with two outs in the top of the ninth inning Sunday but lost to the Sugar Land Skeeters 3-2. The Skeeters have won three of the first five games of the series.

El Paso starter Caleb Boushley pitched 7.2 innings Sunday, setting a new Chihuahuas' 2021 high for length of a start. It was Boushley's second Triple-A start that lasted seven innings or more this season. Jerry Keel threw a scoreless relief outing after Boushley exited the game.

Pedro Florimón went 2-for-4 with an RBI in the loss for the Chihuahuas. Skeeters manager Mickey Storey was ejected by home plate umpire Brian Walsh in the fourth inning for arguing a balk call.

Team Records: El Paso (31-44), Sugar Land (44-32)

Next Game: Monday at 6:05 p.m. Mountain Time from Constellation Field. El Paso LHP Aaron Leasher (0-1, 9.35) vs. Sugar Land RHP Brett Conine (5-2, 4.87). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

