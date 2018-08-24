Gardner Leads Offensive Explosion in 18-4 Win

SPOKANE, Wash. - Tanner Gardner hit a grand slam and drove in eight RBI, leading Spokane's 20-hit outburst in their 18-4 win over Salem-Keizer on Halloween Night presented Great Clips, Hot 96.9, 700 ESPN, and Family Guide.

Tanner Gardner's night started in the first inning. After a trio of walks, Gardner laced a two-run single as part of a four-run opening frame for Spokane. In the third, Gardner chopped one up the middle for another RBI, giving Spokane a 6-0 lead. In the sixth, he brought in another with a sacrifice fly. In the eighth inning, he smacked the biggest hit of the night. With the bases loaded, Gardner launched a grand slam to right field, the first grand slam at Avista Stadium this season.

On the night, Gardner finished 4-for-5 with eight RBI. The eight RBI are one shy of both the Spokane and NWL record. It wasn't the only record setting performance. Tonight marks the first time Spokane has scored 18 runs in a game since June 24, 2009 against Everett. Their 20 hits are the most by an Indians team in over a decade.

Curtis Terry went 3-for-5 and drove in three runs, extending his NWL-leading RBI total to 51. Diosbel Arias went 3-for-3 and continues to lead the NWL in batting average at .365. Troy Dixon smacked a career-high four hits. Hasuan Viera tallied three more knocks and is now hitting .320 at Avista Stadium this season.

And, lest we forget, there was a standout pitching performance, too. Yerry Rodriguez made his Avista Stadium debut and shined throughout the night. He finished the night tossing six innings, giving up one earned run, and striking out six. Rodriguez (3-0) has three straight quality starts since moving into the Indians rotation and has a minuscule ERA of 1.37.

