AquaSox Fall in Hillsboro Opener

August 24, 2018 - Northwest League (NWL)





HILLSBORO, Ore. - In a battle of Northwest League first half winners on Thursday night, the Hillsboro Hops took the opening game of a five-game series over AquaSox by a 3-1 final before a crowd of 2,702 at Ron Tonkin Field. With the win, Hillsboro improved to a league best 44-22 overall. The AquaSox fell to 32-33.

Despite the loss, AquaSox starter Jheyson Caraballo (4-4) turned in a solid outing. He allowed just one earned run in 5 1/3 innings, scattered five hits and struck out three. In his last two starts, Caraballo has allowed just two earned runs in 10 1/3 innings.

The AquaSox only run came in the top of the third inning. Charlie McConnell led off with a triple to right field and scored on an RBI single by Josh Stowers. The AquaSox were limited to four hits.

Jake McCarthy led the Hillsboro offense batting 3-for-4 with a double, a triple and a run scored. L.T. Tolbert had two hits for the Hops. Joey Rose had two RBI for Hillsboro.

