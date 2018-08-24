Jipping Home Run Lifts Boise over Vancouver 3-2

August 24, 2018 - Northwest League (NWL) - Boise Hawks News Release





The Boise Hawks (31-35, 10-18) defeated the Vancouver Canadians (35-31, 16-12) by a final score of 3-2 on Thursday night. Daniel Jipping's three-run home run in the 4th inning helped Boise win the series opener and go to 3-4 on the 11-game road trip.

Both teams were able to get runners on base in the first three innings, but nobody had a hit through three in a game that featured 14 walks between the two teams.

Boise got on the board in the 4th inning. After a strikeout, wild-pitch allowed Cade Harris to reach base, Willie MacIver walked. Daniel Jipping picked up the first hit of the game on a three-run home run, making it 3-0 Boise. It was Jipping's 9th home run of the year.

In the bottom of the 4th, Vancouver scored their first run off Justin Valdespina. With runners on the corners, Griffin Conine hit into a double play, but it scored Chris Bec from 3rd base to make it a 3-1 game.

In the 5th inning, Nick Podkul doubled and it was an RBI-single for Tanner Kirwer that barely fell to the ground between three Boise defenders in right-centerfield, making it a 3-2 game as Boise led by just a run.

Valdespina would go five innings on the mound and picks up the win. Brad Schreiber worked a scoreless 6th, and it was Shelby Lackey who worked two innings of scoreless baseball, including striking-out the side in the 8th.

Jefry Valdez came on in the 9th and got his 2nd save of the season to help Boise pick-up a 3-2 victory.

The Hawks will continue their annual 11-game road trip and play the 7th game of the trip tomorrow against the Canadians. First pitch will be at 2:05 p.m. MT. The Hawks will return home on Wednesday, August 29th to take on the Hillsboro Hops.

