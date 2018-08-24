C's drop second straight; fall 3-2 to Boise

(Scotiabank Field at Nat Bailey Stadium - Vancouver, B.C.) - One swing was all it took to sink the Vancouver Canadians on Thursday night as a three-run home run from Boise 1B Daniel Jipping proved to be enough as the C's could muster no more than three hits off Hawks pitching to fall 3-2 out at Scotiabank Field. The loss combined with Spokane's lopsided win vs. Salem-Keizer (10-3) means the Canadians lead in the North Division is reduced to a lone game with ten games remaining in the second half.

Canadians RHP Jose Espada was hot-and-cold over his five innings of work walking five while striking out seven as the native of Ponce, Puerto Rico absorbed his 6th loss of the season. His demise came in the top of the 4th inning when he led off the frame with a strike out of Boise LF Cade Harris, but the ball got past Canadians C Brett Wright allowing Harris to reach base. After a walk to C Willie Maciver, Espada left a pitch out over the plate that Hawks 1B Daniel Jipping did not miss as the 6' 4" slugger hit a line drive home run onto the "hey y'all!" Porch to give the road Hawks a 3-0 lead.

Vancouver would manage a run in the bottom of the 4th when DH Chris Bec (walk, stolen base, error) scored from third base on a groundout from RF Griffin Conine bring the game within a pair of runs.

The Canadians would inch closer in the bottom of the 5th inning when 2B Nick Podkul hit a one-out double and later came in to count on a single from CF Tanner Kirwer which proved to be the final run of the night.

Boise starter RHP Justin Valdespina went five innings, allowing both Canadians runs and walking five - but escaped a number of moments with quality pitches that got them out of the odd pinch. Hawks reliever Brad Schreiber (1.0IP, 0R, 0ER, 2BB, 1SO), RHP Shelby Lackey (2.0IP, 0H, 0R, 0ER, 1BB, 3SO), and RHP Jefry Valdez (1.0IP, 0H, 0R, 0ER, 1BB, 2SO) combined to lock down the Canadians offense over the final four innings as Vancouver did not get a hit or a runner past second base over the game's final four innings.

With the loss, Vancouver (16-12) now holds a North Division lead of just one game after Spokane pummeled Salem-Keizer 18-4 out at Avista Stadium. Everett and Tri-City fell so both of those foes remain 3 1/2 games back of the Canadians with ten games remaining for Vancouver in the second half of the season.

Vancouver will send RHP Randy Pondler (4-4, 3.04) to the mound opposite Jeffri Ocando (1-3, 7.35) in Friday's Scotiabank 'Nooner at The Nat with the first pitch set for 1:05pm.

