Game Preview

March 10, 2023 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc







IT'S NICKELODEON NIGHT FT. DOUBLE DARE (PRESENTED BY ROTO-ROOTER) BENEFITTING MANNA HOUSE!

You can bid on our GAME WORN Nickelodeon Night jerseys after the game beneath section 218 following tonight's game! All proceeds will benefit Manna House!

We're raising money for Manna House! You can buy raffle tickets for the chance to be the one to slime captain Tyler Piacentini! You can also bid to be the one to slime either Dom Procopio, Max Milosek, or Kyle Clarke! Click HERE!

We'll be collecting non-perishable foods at the door for Manna House!

The Season Ticket Holder Item of the Game is our new Blackout T-Shirt! Take advantage of this great deal by visiting our merchandise stands!

Jersey off the back for tonight is captain Tyler Piacentini! Head to the merchandise booths or the Main Event Information Booth to purchase tickets!

Doors will open for Season Ticket Holders at 5:30 and at 6:00 PM for the General Public!

Cash is ONLY accepted at Havoc merchandise, Jersey off the back, and Chuck-a-puck.

Only clutch purses (4.5â³x 6.5â³) and clear bags (with all contents visible) will be allowed in the Von Braun Center for Huntsville Havoc games.

Parking at the Von Braun Center is $10!

