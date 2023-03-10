Marksmen, with an Assist from Dole Food Company, Will Set SPHL-League Attendance Record on Thursday Morning

March 10, 2023 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Fayetteville Marksmen News Release







FAYETTEVILLE, N.C.- The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the Southern Professional Hockey League, are excited to announce a full sellout of the Crown Coliseum for their annual School Day Game, presented by Dole Food Company, on Thursday, March 16 at 10 a.m.

The Marksmen will host 9,500 students, teachers, and chaperones from kindergarten to 8th grade during their game against the visiting Pensacola Ice Flyers. The 9,500-mark will surpass the old SPHL single-game attendance record of 9,446 that has stood since 2007.

"We're excited to bring this fun and engaging atmosphere to these kids," said Marksmen president Alex Wall, "many students throughout the Sandhills have never experienced live professional hockey and we're so glad to welcome them and give them a new avenue to explore their education through our great sport."

Last season, the Marksmen hosted 7,201 students and chaperones for the School Day Game, a 3-1 Marksmen win.

The game features different educational videos, an official STEM-certified School Day Game workbook, and a lunch provided with a ticket to the game. Dole Food Company - a North Carolina company with headquarters in Charlotte - will be in attendance, with various interactive videos, games, and more. They have also donated a banana for each student's lunch, with a concerted effort of education through nutrition during the game.

"Dole is very excited to partner with the Marksmen for this season's School Day Game," said Dole Food Company vice president, pineapple sales Brennon Neff. "We believe this is a great opportunity to continue student learning outside of the classroom and we're looking forward to the children being able to learn about hockey, nutrition, and most importantly, have fun."

The Marksmen are also proud of a new initiative called "Seats for Students", where various businesses in and around the Fayetteville area were able to send local schools to the game at no cost to the students. Thank you to the following local businesses who were able to send over 1,500 children to the game this season:

Fayetteville Public Works Commission

Flow Buick GMC of Fayetteville

Flow Mazda of Fayetteville

Flow Nissan of Fayetteville

High Performance Carpet Care

Manna Church

St. Peter Pest Control

The Zara Law Firm

Truist

Webb Carpet Company

Window World

Doors will open for the School Day Game at 8:30 a.m. All attendees should prepare to arrive early.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from March 10, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.