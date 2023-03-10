Double Dare Night Game Day

March 10, 2023 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release







For the first time in nearly 3 weeks, it's GAME DAY! The Havoc are back on Roto-Rooter Ice at the VBC TONIGHT as they host the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs in a weekend doubleheader.

Tonight's game is Nickelodeon Night featuring Double Dare and is presented by Roto-Rooter Plumbing & Water Cleanup.Contestants will participate in various games paying homage to the hit 90's TV show. Bid now on a chance to slime your favorite players after the game.

