Flying Carp "Soar" Over Storm on Rebrand Night

March 10, 2023







PEORIA, IL- On Rebrand Night, the Peoria Rivermen became the Illinois Flying Carp on home ice at Carver Arena. Their new alter-ego didn't affect their play as they soared over the Quad City Strom 3-2 on Friday night.

Both sides had great chances in the first period but it was the goaltenders who shined as they were forced to make some key saves in some key moments. The result was a scoreless first period for the Carp and the Storm.

Things picked up in the second period as the Storm were able to catch the Carp on an extended shift and utilizing their fresh legs, were able to find the back of the net for the first goal of the game. But just two minutes later the Flying Carp answered back. Joseph Widmar skated up the right-wing side on a two-on-one rush with JM Piotrowski. Fighting off a back-checker, Widmer sent a perfectly timed pass across to Piotrowski who fired the puck into the back of the net to tie the game at 1-1. Again, Quad City took a second-period lead on a quick rush up the ice in the final minute of the second, but again the Carp answered back. Ben Assad, on the ensuing shift, forced the Storm deep into their zone and forced a turnover. A shot by defenseman Zach Wilkie deflected wide but careened off the end-boards right in front where Joseph Drapluk could bat the puck home into the net with just 18.5 seconds to go in the period to tie the game once again, this time at 2-2.

In the third period, the Carp were able to net their first lead of the game at the midway point of the period. Jordan Ernst skated up the right side. Instead of taking the puck to the net he stopped at the half-boards and waited for Piotrowski to catch up and maneuver into the slot. Sending a perfectly placed pass, over to the slot Ernst watched as Piotrowski drilled a slapshot into the back of the net for his second goal of the game. Quad City had been proficient at third-period comebacks coming into Friday, but there was no comeback in the offing on Friday as the Flying Carp doused the Storm's chances in the final minutes.

The win catapults the Flying Carp into firm control of first place in the SPHL standings and starts off their first of three home games on the right foot. Tomorrow night will see the Peoria Rivermen return and take on the Storm again on Saturday night, face-off is set for 7:15 pm at Carver Arena.

