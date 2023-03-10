SPHL Announces Updated Standings, Tie-Breaker Formats for Playoffs

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) announced today updated standings and tie-breaker formats for playoff seeding. The changes were adopted following revision to a 10-team league schedule for the remainder of the 2022-2023 season.

Due to six teams playing an extra road game this season, the league standings will convert to a points percentage ranking for playoff seeding, instead of the standard ranking by total points.

Tie-breakers for teams who finish with the same points percentage will be based on head-to-head records.

