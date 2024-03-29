Game Preview: March 29 vs Evansville Thunderbolts

March 29, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

Pensacola Ice Flyers News Release







PENSACOLA, FL - The Pensacola Ice Flyers are back at the Hangar for their final homestand of the regular season! Tonight's Fan Friday is presented by CPC Office Technologies.

Jersey Giveaway: The first 1,500 adults in the building will get a giveaway jersey.

Doors: 6 p.m. CT | Puck Drop: 7:05 p.m. CT

Watch: FloHockey

Listen: Fox 101.1 The Fan

Tickets: https://icefly.co/FanFriday

Ice Flyers Record: 24-24-1-2 (51 points, 7th)

Ice Flyers' Last Game: 8-6 loss to the Macon Mayhem on Saturday, March 23.

Evansville Thunderbolts Record: 22-27-2-1 (47 points, 8th)

Evansville Thunderbolts' Last Game:4-3 loss to the Peoria Rivermen on Saturday, March 23.

ICE FLYERS FOUNDATION'S 50/50 JACKPOT

It's your chance to win big with the Ice Flyers Foundation's 50/50 Jackpot! The lucky winner will be announced during the game tonight, on social media and at iceflyersfoundation.org. Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity to join in the fun and have a shot at a fantastic prize!

Purchase raffle tickets: iff5050.org

50/50 Weekend Benefactor - Manna Food Pantries

GAME RAFFLES

Game Raffles - Fans can purchase Shirt-Off-His-Back Raffle and Fan Raffle tickets at the Coca-Cola Concierge located above section 111. #11 Houston Wilson's white jersey, #12 Sean Ross' columbia jersey, and #79 Brock Paul's navy jersey will all be up for grabs in the Shirt-Off-His-Back Raffle with a team signed Bushwackers jersey being the night's fan raffle prize.

