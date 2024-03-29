Comeback Falls Short in Ice Bears' Loss

Phil Elgstam had a goal and an assist, Matt Doran scored a shorthanded goal and the Knoxville Ice Bears fell to the Huntsville Havoc 5-3 at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum Friday night.

The Ice Bears have lost eight straight. The Havoc have won six of their last ten.

Doug Elgstam poked a rebound underneath Zane Steeves to open up the scoring detail at 5:40 of the first. Eric Henderson found Jeremy Gervais in the slot and Gervais' shot was blocked by Steeves. Elgstam got to the loose puck and pushed it on net for his 12th of the season.

Kyle Clarke found a loose puck in front of the crease and managed to get it on net at 11:55. Craig McCabe's shot from the point hit a body in the slot and the puck sat outside the crease where Clarke located it and flipped it by Steeves.

Buster Larsson scored from in front of the crease to make it 3-0 at 6:44 of the second.

Kyle Soper got Knoxville on the board with a wrist shot from the right circle at 9:11. Kodi Schwarz's shot from the left side missed the net and Soper chased down the puck at the blue line. Soper made a Huntsville skater miss, worked his way to the right circle and beat Brian Wilson down low for his first as an Ice Bear.

Tyler Rollo notched his sixth of the year less than a minute later with a shorthanded goal at 10:03. Rollo took the puck up the left side and passed it to Derek Osik for a two-on-one. Osik saucer passed the puck back to Rollo, who drove the net and lifted a backhand finish by Wilson to cut the deficit to one.

Huntsville grabbed a two-goal lead at the second intermission with a shorthanded goal by Doran. With Knoxville on a 4-on-3, Robbie Fisher poked the puck out through the neutral zone and Doran charged after it all alone. Steeves attempted to come out of his crease and play the puck in the slot, but Doran tapped it past Steeves and backhanded the puck into the empty net at 18:14.

Phil Elgstam scored from the high slot early in the third to make it 5-2 for the Havoc.

Anthony Cinato scored his first for Knoxville on a penalty shot after Alex Kielczewski hooked him on a breakaway. Cinato carried the puck through the left circle and snapped a quick release over Wilson's glove to cap off the scoring detail.

Steeves finished with 37 saves. Wilson made 28 stops.

The two teams face off for the final time this season on Saturday night at the Civic Coliseum.

