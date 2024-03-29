Ryan Kenny Called up to ECHL's Atlanta Gladiators

March 29, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

Fayetteville Marksmen News Release







FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen announced goaltender Ryan Kenny has been called up to the ECHL's Atlanta Gladiators Friday.

Kenny, 24, has manned the Fayetteville crease in 30 games this season, and has a 16-10-4 record with a .926 save percentage.

Kenny is among the top of all SPHL goaltender categories and is in his first full professional season.

The call-up to Atlanta will be his third trip to the ECHL, having previously played in three games for the Reading Royals.

The Marksmen are on the road against the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs Friday and Saturday before returning to the Crown Coliseum for the final home games of the regular season April 5 and 6.

Single-game tickets to the final two home games are available at marksmenhockey.com.

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from March 29, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.