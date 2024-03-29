Marksmen Sign Two-Time AHA Champion Austen Long

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, are pleased to announce the signing of two-time NCAA AHA Champion Austen Long.

"Austen is the ultimate competitor, and I have admired the way he plays since Junior hockey in the USHL," said Head Coach Ryan Cruthers. "He has won championships at every level and competed at the highest levels of hockey throughout his career. He's a natural leader that will be a great playoff addition for us."

Long, 26, has been a recognized leader on the ice wherever he's played, having been a captain for both the Lincoln Stars and Omaha Lancers in Juniors, and for American International College. In the 2016-17 season, he won the USHL's Clark Cup with the Chicago Steel.

The winger from Minneapolis, Minnesota, played five seasons for AIC and recorded 39 (17+22) points in 126 games.

Long and the Marksmen visit the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs Friday and Saturday before returning to the Crown Coliseum for the final two home games of the regular season April 5 and 6.

