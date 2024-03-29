Bravo Bostedt as Mayhem Left Chasing the Win

March 29, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

Macon Mayhem News Release







PELHAM, AL - Coming off a week full of roster transactions, the Macon Mayhem traveled over to Pelham to kick off their final road trip of the season against the Bulls.

Each team would be searching for goal-scoring in the first period, but the defense and goaltending would be stellar. Birmingham would have the domineering share of the shots, but the young Mayhem netminder Jack Bostedt would be up to the task, stopping all 18 in the opening frame to keep goose eggs on the board.

Macon would be the first to break through thanks to a relentless forechecking effort. After tagging up at the blue line, Tanner Nagel would be right back to work to dig the puck from below the Birmingham goal line. Nagel would pick out Billy Jerry, who quickly slot over to Jake Goldowski for the easy tap-in. Alec Severson would drop the mitts for a bout with Troy MacTavish shortly thereafter. Jack Bostedt and the Mayhem would preserve that lead until late in the period when Kozyrev would finally convert after some sustained Birmingham pressure. The game would remain knotted at one goal apiece into the break.

The Mayhem would be assessed a penalty early in the frame, and the Bulls would take full advantage of the powerplay as MacTavish scored on the weak side of the overload setup. Bostedt would be terrific down the stretch to keep Macon alive including a huge save on a Nick Fea breakaway about midway through the period. Macon would spend the rest of the game chasing the equalizer that would never come despite a frantic effort. Birmingham would ice the contest with an empty netter.

Bostedt would be outstanding in the loss, stopping 51 of 53 shots.

The Mayhem will continue their road spell with a rematch tomorrow night. They will return home for their final game of the season on Saturday, April 6th on Fan Appreciation Night. For tickets or more information, visit maconmayhem.com or call us at 478-803-1592.

#BattleEveryShiftmi

• Discuss this story on the SPHL message board...





SPHL Stories from March 29, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.