Game Preview: Dallas Wings vs. Atlanta Dream - July 5

July 5, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Dallas Wings News Release







Arlington, TX - The Dallas Wings (4-16) will host the Atlanta Dream (7-11) Friday night at College Park Center. Tipoff is slated for 6:30 p.m. CT with the game airing nationally on ION. Ron Thulin and Fran Harris will be on the call with ShaVonne Herndon on sideline.

The Wings, who are currently in a stretch of six games in 11 days, are coming off a 104-96 setback to the Phoenix Mercury on Wednesday night, despite a career-high 36 points from Natasha Howard. Howard and Arike Ogunbowale combined for 62 on the night. The Dream have lost five of their last six, most recently falling to the Chicago Sky at home, 85-77, on Tuesday.

Dallas and Atlanta previously squared off in Georgia on May 21 of this season, with the Dream earning the 83-78 victory. Former Dream-turned-Wings player Monique Billings shined in the return to her old stomping grounds, tallying a 20-point, 10-rebound double-double in the setback.

Friday's game against the Atlanta Dream will feature a Red, White & Hoops theme. The games will honor hometown heroes, including active and veteran members of the military, police, fire and EMT, along with hospital personnel and educators.

How To Follow

Airing nationally on ION. Follow @DallasWings and @DallasWingsPR for the latest breaking news. Live stats available on stats.wnba.com.

2024 Wings-Dream Schedule & Results

5/21 at ATL L, 78-83 (Box Score | Recap)

7/5 at DAL 6:30 p.m. CT

9/6 at ATL 6:30 p.m. CT

Dream lead the all-time series 25-18

Game Status Report

Out: Satou Sabally, Dallas Wings (Shoulder)

Out: Jaelyn Brown, Dallas Wings (Illness)

Out: Maddy Siegrist, Dallas Wings (Finger)

Media Availability

Pregame - 4:45 p.m.:

Head Coach Trammell

(concurrent with in-person)

Meeting ID: 843 4177 7640

Passcode: wings2024

JOIN

Postgame: Head Coach Trammell

& two players TBD

(concurrent with in-person)

Meeting ID: 871 6555 6676

Passcode: wings2024

JOIN

Notable Storylines

Milestone Marker

Wednesday's game against the Phoenix Mercury had an impact in both personal and team records. Natasha Howard scored a career-high-36 points, while also setting career standards for free-throws made (13) and free-throws attempted (17) in a single game. Her 22 second-half points were also the most in a single half of her career. Additionally, Kalani Brown had single-quarter and single-half highs for 2024 in offensive rebounds, defensive rebounds and total rebounds. For the Wings record book impact, Arike Ogunbowale moved into second all-time in franchise history for free-throws made, as she's now up to 701 in five-plus seasons. Ogunbowale passed Swin Cash (699) and is 57 made freebies away from taking over the solo spot on top. Ogunbowale also has a climb on the all-time steals chart in sight, as she currently has 272 career thefts to rank third in Wings history, two away from No. 2 Glory Johnson (274).

O's Impact

Odyssey Sims has played just four games with the Wings in 2024, but her impact has already been felt. Since her return, the Wings average turnovers have dropped significantly while their scoring is up. Prior to Sims, Dallas was averaging 17.3 turnovers per contest and 79.7 points per game. In the four games with Sims in the lineup, the Wings have had two of their fewest turnover totals in game this year, and their second - and third-highest scoring outings of the season to average 14.8 turnovers and 84.3 points during that stretch. Individually, Sims is averaging 12.5 points, 2.8 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.75 steals - with the points, rebounds and assists marks her highest since the 2019 season, and the steals clip the best of her career.

