Aces Celebrate Independence Day with 98-77 Victory Over Washington

July 5, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

LAS VEGAS - Las Vegas (12-6) received 28 points from Kelsey Plum, and 20 points and 10 assists from Jackie Young as the Aces celebrated Independence Day, Thursday, with a 98-77 win over the Washington Mystics (5-16). The victory extended Las Vegas' season-best winning streak to 6 games, and moved the Aces to within a game of third-place Minnesota. Shatori Walker-Kimbrough led the Mystics with 19 points off the bench, while Ariel Atkins added 18 in the losing effort.

First Quarter Highlights (Las Vegas 23, Washington 20)

After 6 lead changes and 5 knotted scores, the Aces took the lead on an A'ja Wilson steal and layup with just under a minute left in the first quarter to make it 21-20. The Aces, who were led by 7 points from Plum, shot 64.3% from the field and held Washington to 44.4% of their field goal attempts. Walker-Kimbrough made both her 3-point attempts for a high of 6 points for the Mystics.

Second Quarter Highlights (Las Vegas 48 Washington 35)

The score swapped sides 3 more times before the Aces took the lead for good, 28-26, on a 3-pointer from Plum at 7:09. That sparked a 25-5 run as the Aces expanded their lead to 17, 48-31, with 1:40 to play before halftime. Plum scored a high of 9 points on a trio of 3-pointers, while no Mystics player scored more than 4. Las Vegas out-shot Washington 50% to 28.6% from the field and hit 5 of 11 of their 3-point attempts to Washington's 1 of 3.

Third Quarter Highlights (Las Vegas 83, Washington 55)

The Mystics opened the second half with a 3-pointer, drawing to 48-38. However, the Aces answered with a 7-0 spurt and the Mystics never again came within 10 points. Plum scored 12 points, Wilson and Young notched 10 apiece and Young also dished out 6 assists as the Aces hit 82.4% of their shots while the Mystics netted just 38.1% of their field goal attempts. Ariel Atkins scored 6 for Washington.

Fourth Quarter Highlights (Las Vegas 98, Washington 77)

The Aces went to their bench early in the 4th quarter, and cruised in for the win as the reserves scored all 15 points for Las Vegas.

KEY STATS

The Aces went 11 for 11 from the free throw line, while Washington made 14 0f 20.

Las Vegas had 31 assists on 38 made buckets

Washington's reserves scored 39 of their 77 points.

The Aces connected on 59.4% of their field goals (38 for 64) while Washington made 38.6% of theirs (27 for 70).

The Aces outrebounded the Mystics 36-28.

Washington outrebounded Las Vegas on the offensive glass 8-4, and outscored the Aces 15-4 on second-chance points.

Las Vegas outscored Washington 46-24 on points in the paint, and 19-9 in fast break points.

GAME NOTES

Wilson grabbed 9 rebounds and now has 1,832 for her career moving her past Wendy Palmer (1,825) and alongside Natalie Williams (1,832) in 32nd place on the WNBA's career rebound list. Plenette Pierson (31st, 1,834) and Cheryl Ford (30th, 1,907) are next up on the list.

Wilson had 3 blocked shots and now has 388 for her career moving her past Tamika Catchings for the 14th most in WNBA history. Tina Charles is 13th with 395.

With 20 points and 10 assists, Young picked up her 4th points/assist double-double of the season and her career.

Gray handed out 5 assists, and now has 1,525 (1,520) for her career-the 9th most in WNBA history. Cappie Pondexter is 8th on the list with 1,578.

Plum netted 6 3-pointers and is now tied at No. 23 on the W's all-time career list with Lauren Jackson (436). Arike Ogunbowale is No. 22 with 447.

The night's attendance of 10,376 was the 10th-highest attended game in Las Vegas Aces history and 7th-most at Michelob ULTRA Arena.

The Aces were at full strength for the first time all season, with all 11 players on the roster healthy and ready to play.

NEXT UP

It is a quick turnaround for the Aces who travel to Los Angeles right after the game to take on the Sparks, Friday, July 5. Tip is slated for 7 pm PT, and the game is being broadcast nationally on ION.

