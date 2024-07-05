Atlanta Dream Sign Destanni Henderson to Seven-Day Hardship Contract

July 5, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Atlanta Dream News Release







ATLANTA, GA - The Atlanta Dream have signed guard Destanni Henderson to a seven-day hardship contract, the organization announced today.

Henderson was selected 20th overall by the Indiana Fever in the 2022 WNBA Draft, played in all 36 games during her rookie season and made five starts. She participated in this season's training camp with the Dream and appeared in both preseason games against Washington (5/4) and Indiana (5/9).

During her senior year at the University of South Carolina, Henderson was a key member of the 2022 National Championship team and received First Team All-SEC honors. Her international achievements include winning a gold medal at the 2021 FIBA AmeriCup with Team USA.

