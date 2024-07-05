Storm Re-Signs Kiana Williams to Seven-Day Contract

July 5, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Seattle Storm News Release







SEATTLE - The Seattle Storm signed guard Kiana Williams to a seven-day contract today.

Williams, a 5-8 guard, has appeared in 12 games with the Storm this season, scoring 11 points over 40 minutes prior to being waived on Monday. She was the Storm's second-round pick (No. 18 overall) in the 2021 draft and played parts of her first two seasons in the league in Seattle. Williams appeared in 10 games during her rookie campaign, scoring her first WNBA points on a four-point play at Connecticut on June 13-becoming the only player in league history to earn her first points in that fashion. In 2022, Williams appeared in games with three teams, including the Storm.

• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...





Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 5, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.