Game Preview: Fever Host Liberty to Begin Three-Game Home Stretch

July 5, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Probable Starters

Indiana Fever (8-13)

Guard - Caitlin Clark (16.0 ppg, 5.7 rpg, 7.1 apg)

Guard - Kelsey Mitchell (16.6 ppg, 2.0 rpg, 1.8 apg)

Center - Aliyah Boston (13.3 ppg, 8.4 rpg, 2.7 apg)

Forward - Katie Lou Samuelson (5.2 ppg, 2.0 rpg, 1.3 apg)

Forward - NaLyssa Smith (11.5 ppg, 7.8 rpg, 1.3 apg)

New York Liberty (17-3)

Forward - Breanna Stewart (19.7 ppg, 9.2 rpg, 3.9 apg)

Guard - Sabrina Ionescu (18.7 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 6.5 apg)

Center - Jonquel Jones (16.5 ppg, 8.8 rpg, 3.4 apg)

Guard - Betnijah Laney-Hamilton (12.3 ppg, 4.5 rpg, 3.6 apg)

Guard - Courtney Vandersloot (7.3 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 5.1 apg)

Game Status Report

Indiana: Temi Fagbenle - QUESTIONABLE (Right Thumb)

New York: Nyara Sabally - QUESTIONABLE (Back)

GAME PREVIEW:

The Indiana Fever (8-13) welcome the New York Liberty to Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Saturday for the teams' fourth and final meeting of the regular season. The Liberty come to Indianapolis up 3-0 in its regular season series with the Fever and have won the last nine meetings dating back to 2022.

Saturday's game against New York marks the beginning of a three-game homestand for Indiana following a three-game road trip to the west coast last week. After Saturday, both Indiana and New York will play four remaining games before this year's Olympic break, with Indiana facing four different teams and New York meeting both the Chicago Sky and Connecticut Sun twice.

Indiana's most recent road trip was highlighted by an 88-82 win against the Phoenix Mercury, but return to Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Saturday riding a four-game home winning streak.

The Fever came up short, 88-69, in its most recent game against the Aces. Indiana outscored Las Vegas in paint points, 38-32, and rebounded Las Vegas, 44-38, which tied a season-high in rebounds for Indiana. Fever guard and WNBA All-Star Kelsey Mitchell led Indiana in scoring with 23 points as she tied a season-high five made 3-point field goals. Mitchell also became the 19th player in WNBA history to reach 500 made 3-point goals as well. All three of Indiana's All-Stars, Mitchell, center Aliyah Boston and rookie guard Caitlin Clark, have scored in double figures the last seven games.

The Liberty (17-3) enter as the top-ranked team in the WNBA standings and come into Saturday on a five-game winning streak. The Liberty found redemption in its most recent game on Tuesday against the Minnesota Lynx, 76-67, at home. Minnesota defeated New York to win this year's Commissioner's Cup on June 25. Liberty center Jonquel Jones posted her seventh double-double of the season and led New York in scoring with 21 points and 12 rebounds on Tuesday. During New York's Commissioner's Cup loss, Jones pulled down 12 rebounds again, but only managed three points, which was a season-low in scoring for her.

Indiana lost a one-sided matchup last time out against New York on June 2 and New York returns to Indianapolis after winning Indiana's regular season home-opener back on May 16. WNBA All-Star Weekend will be stacked with Fever and Liberty players playing with and against each other again on July 20 during the WNBA All-Star Game. Liberty forward Breanna Stewart and Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu will be competing with the USA Women's National Team in the All-Star Game, while Boston, Clark, Mitchell and Jones will be competing together on Team WNBA.

