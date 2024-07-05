Sheldon Has Career Night as Dallas Wings Beat Atlanta Dream, 85-82

July 5, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Arlington, TX - Jacy Sheldon had a career-high 17 points as the Dallas Wings defeated the Atlanta Dream 85-82 Friday night at College Park Center in Arlington, Texas. The win evened the season series with the Dream at 1-1, as Dallas improved to 5-16 on the year while dropping Atlanta to a 7-12 mark.

The Dallas Defense shined, forcing a season-high 29 turnovers which they converted into 38 points, while registering a season-best 16 steals. Odyssey Sims matched her career high with five steals, while Sheldon, Natasha Howard, Arike Ogunbowale and Monique Billings all recorded two thefts apiece. With her two steals, Ogunbowale moved into a tie for second all-time in Wings franchise history for career steals, tying Glory Johnson with 274.

All five Wings starters scored in double figures for the third time this season, with Ogunbowale tying for the game high with 19 points, while Sims added 14 and Howard chipped in 10. Teaira McCowan recorded her seventh double-double of the year with 16 points and a game-high 11 rebounds while dishing four dimes. Sims filled the stat sheet with a team-high seven assists as Dallas recorded 21 on the night - its 11th game of the season with at least 20 helpers. Billings added nine points against her former team.

Dallas led by four, 20-16, after the first quarter, and 42-41 at the half, forcing 13 turnovers over the first 20 minutes of the contest, with Sheldon hitting three of her career-best five three-pointers over the first two quarters.

The Dream struck first in the third to take a 44-42 lead but the Wings responded with a 9-0 run to recapture the advantage 51-44, what proved to be their largest lead of the contest. Atlanta responded with a run of its own, going on an 11-0 spurt to take a 55-51 lead with under four minutes to go in the frame. The Dream led 61-60 after three quarters.

The back-and-forth battle featured 10 ties and 18 lead changes, including five lead swaps in the fourth quarter alone. Ogunbowale and McCowan had seven points apiece over the final 10 minutes, with Sheldon adding five, including a crucial three with the Wings down one. In the final quarter, Dallas shot .571 from the field, including 2-3 from deep, and forced 10 turnovers, including two in the final minute while clinging to a three-point lead. Ogunbowale drained a pair of free-throws with 20 seconds left to give the Wings a two-possession advantage, 85-80, which proved to be enough to clinch the win.

The Wings shot .449 on the night and made 16-of-22 free-throws. Atlanta finished with a 55.7-percent field goal clip but was just 2-of-6 from three, compared to Dallas' 7-21 three-point mark. The Dream won the rebounding battle 30-27 and held the advantage in points in the paint (56-38), second chance points (9-6) and fast break points (12-11).

Atlanta was led by Allisha Gray's 19 points, while Tina Charles added 12 points and eight rebounds. With her total on the night, Charles passed Tamika Catchings for third on the WNBA's all-time points list.

The Wings continue their busy stretch of six games in 11 days when they visit the Las Vegas Aces on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. CT. The game will air live on ESPN.

