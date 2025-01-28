Game Preview: Cougars vs. Broncos

January 28, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Prince George Cougars News Release







PRINCE GEORGE - The Prince George Cougars' five-game home-stand continues as they take on the Swift Current Broncos for the one and only time this season.

-

When: Tuesday, January 28

Puck Drop: 7:00 pm

Tickets: HERE

Watch: WHL Live

Listen: 94.3 The Goat

Cougars Record: 25-15-3-2 (52 Points - 2nd BC Division / 5th Western Conference)

Cougars Last Game: A 5-2 loss to the Kamloops Blazers on Saturday, January 25

Broncos Record: 24-18-1-1 (50 points - 3rd East Division / 7th Eastern Conference)

Broncos Last Game: A 3-2 overtime win over the Vancouver Giants on Sunday, January 26

Last Game...

- Koehn Ziemmer and Borya Valis scored the two Prince George Goals in the 5-2 loss to Kamloops

Ziems on the Cusp of 120...

- Alternate captain, 20-year-old, and LA Kings prospect Koehn Ziemmer is closing in on 120 career goals in the WHL which would tie alumnus' Chase Witala's all-time Prince George Cougar record.

- Ziemmer is currently at the 117 goal mark entering tonight's game.

200 Watch for Vally

- Entering tonight's game, Cougars 20-year olds, forward Borya Valis is closing in on 200 career points in the WHL. He currently sits with 198.

- Should he accomplish the 200-point feat, he would become the 11th Cougar in PG Cougar history to reach that mark.

27 on the Verge of History

- Cougar captain Riley Heidt continues to close in on more history for the Prince George Cougars. The Prince George Cougar all-time points and assists leader is closing in on the most assists in Cougars history (Victoria and Prince George).

- Heidt enters tonight with 229 career assists, just six shy of Mark Morrison's record of 235.

Welcome Back, Vaughner!

- Defenceman Corbin Vaughan makes his return to the Prince George line-up tonight. The 2006-born blue-liner was suspended the last four games and will slot back into the Cougar defensive core this evening.

On the Other Side

- The Swift Current Broncos enter tonight's game with points in six of their last seven games. The most recent contest resulted in a 3-2 overtime win over the Vancouver Giants at the Langley Events Centre on Sunday.

- Offesnively, the Broncos have been led by forward Luke Mistelbacher. The 19-year-old from Steinbach, MB enters tonight with 66 points (31-35-66) in 44 games. He ranks T-6th in the WHL in points.

- There is also a very familiar face on the Broncos side in 20-year-old forward Carlin Dezainde. Since being traded to Swift Current earlier this season, Dezainde owns over a point per game with 41 (14-27-41) in 37 games. As a Cougar, Dezainde played 160 games while owning 40 goals ad 56 assists in that span. Entering tonight against his old club, the Calgary, AB product has points in four straight games (2-5-7).

• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...





Western Hockey League Stories from January 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.