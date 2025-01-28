Game Preview: Game 48 at Wenatchee Wild

January 28, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Medicine Hat Tigers News Release







Tonight's Matchup: Tonight's matchup is the lone game between the Tigers and Wenatchee Wild this season. The Tigers won the sole meeting last season 4-1 in Medicine Hat. Oasiz Wiesblatt (1G,1A) and Brett Calhoon (2A) led the Tigers with two points each in the game.

2023-24 Season Series:

Wenatchee 1 @ Medicine Hat 4 (Nov 11 2023)

Previous Game: The Tigers won their ninth consecutive game with a 3-1 victory against the Tri-City Americans in Kennewick, Washington on Saturday night. Bryce Pickford, Mathew Ward and Oasiz Wiesblatt scored for the Tigers. Gavin McKenna also picked up a pair of assists to extend his point streak to 22 games. Harrison Meneghin recorded his 12th win of the season making 21 saves.

2024-25 Standings:

30-15-2-0

Central Div. - 1st

Eastern Con. - 1st

Home (19-5-1-0)

Away (11-10-1-0)

2024-25 Tigers Statistical Leaders:

Skater Stats Goalie Stats

Goals - Hunter St. Martin (28) Wins - Jordan Switzer (17)

Assists - Gavin McKenna (57) Save % - Harrison Meneghin (.901)

Points - Gavin McKenna (78) GAA - Harrison Meneghin (2.49)

PIMs - Oasiz Wiesblatt (114) Shutouts - Harrison Meneghin (2)

Plus/Minus - Gavin McKenna (+32)

League Leaders:

Stat Categories Player (Rank)

Points Gavin McKenna - 78 (Tied 1st)

Points (Defencemen) Bryce Pickford - 41 (Tied 6th)

Goals Hunter St. Martin - 28 (Tied 8th)

Goals (Defencemen) Bryce Pickford - 19 (1st)

Assists Gavin McKenna - 57 (1st)

Assists Oasiz Wiesblatt - 42 (Tied 9th)

Power Play Assists Gavin McKenna - 19 (6th)

Short Handed Goals Hunter St. Martin - 5 (1st)

Game Winning Goals Oasiz Weisblatt - 5 (Tied 6th)

First Goals Hunter St. Martin - 5 (Tied 5th)

Plus/Minus Gavin McKenna - +32 (Tied 7th)

Plus/Minus Jonas Woo - +30 (Tied 9th)

Penalty Minutes Oasiz Wiesblatt - 114 (1st)

Wins Jordan Switzer - 17 (Tied 6th)

Goals Against Average Harrison Meneghin - 2.49 (2nd)

Goals Against Average Jordan Switzer - 3.10 (10th)

Shutouts Harrison Meneghin - 2 (Tied 2nd)

Shutouts Jordan Switzer - 1 (Tied 6th)

Roaring Runs:

Player Name Streak

Gavin McKenna 22 Game Point Streak - 49 Points

Jonas Woo 3 Game Point Streak - 3 Points

Harrison Meneghin Win Streak - 5 Games

Jordan Switzer Win Streak - 4 Games

Upcoming Milestones:

Player Upcoming Milestone Currently At

Cayden Lindstrom 100 Career Games 99 Career Games

Cayden Lindstrom 50 Career Goals 46 Career Goals

Cayden Lindstrom 100 Career Points 88 Career Points

Gavin McKenna 200 Career Points 193 Career Points

Tanner Molendyk 150 Career Points 141 Career Points

Marcus Pacheco 200 Career Games 198 Career Games

Bryce Pickford 50 Career Assists 49 Career Assists

Josh Van Mulligen 50 Career Points 48 Career Points

Mathew Ward 250 Career Points 240 Career Points

Mathew Ward 250 Career Games 242 Career Games

Oasiz Wiesblatt 250 Career Points 248 Career Points

Jonas Woo 100 Career Points 93 Career Points

Jonas Woo 200 Career Games 192 Career Games

Special Teams:

Power Play: 50 - 178 - 28.1%

Penalty Kill: 147 - 188 - 78.2%

Roster Makeup: 24 players on the roster - 2 Goaltenders - 7 Defencemen - 15 Forwards

20 Years Old (2004) Meneghin, Ward, Weisblatt

19 Years Old (2005) Pacheco, St. Martin, Basha, Van Mulligen, Neutens, Molendyk, Volotovskii

18 Years Old (2006) Cunningham, Lindstrom, Ritchie, Vaisanen, Muhonen, Pickford, Woo

17 Years Old (2007) McCann, McKenna, Switzer, Moss

16 Years Old (2008) M. Ruck, L. Ruck, Gordon-Carroll

NHL Drafted / Signed Players: Andrew Basha (Calgary Flames), Cayden Lindstrom (Columbus Blue Jackets), Harrison Meneghin (Tampa Bay Lightning), Niilopekka Muhonen (Dallas Stars), Ryder Ritchie (Minnesota Wild), Hunter St. Martin (Florida Panthers), Veeti Vaisanen (Utah Hockey Club), Tanner Molendyk (Nashville Predators)

NHL Central Scouting Midterm Ranking: Three Medicine Hat Tigers players earned spots on NHL Central Scouting's Mid-Term Rankings for the 2025 NHL Draft. Bryce Pickford (73rd), Kadon McCann (101st) and Jonas Woo (147th) were each ranked among the North American skaters.

Push To The Playoffs:

Opponent Games Against Season Series Opponent Record Past 10 Games

Brandon Wheat Kings 1 2-1-0-0 22-16-3-2 5-5-0-0

Calgary Hitmen 1 6-0-1-0 28-12-3-2 8-1-0-1

Edmonton Oil Kings 2 3-3-0-0 25-17-1-2 6-3-0-1

Everett Silvertips 1 N/A 34-6-4-3 6-1-1-2

Kamloops Blazers 1 N/A 17-24-3-0 4-6-0-0

Kelowna Rockets 1 N/A 16-22-4-1 3-5-2-0

Lethbridge Hurricanes 3 2-3-0-0 29-15-1-1 9-1-0-0

Portland Winterhawks 1 N/A 27-16-2-1 6-3-0-1

Prince Albert Raiders 2 2-0-0-0 25-15-3-1 6-3-0-1

Red Deer Rebels 2 2-4-0-0 16-24-4-2 1-6-3-0

Regina Pats 2 3-0-0-0 13-26-4-2 4-6-0-0

Saskatoon Blades 1 1-1-1-0 23-16-3-3 3-5-1-1

Seattle Thunderbirds 1 N/A 16-27-2-1 5-5-0-0

Swift Current Broncos 1 2-1-0-0 24-18-1-1 7-2-1-0

Wenatchee Wild 1 N/A 17-23-3-1 4-6-0-0

Tigers Schedule:

Last Five Results Next Five Time

@ Calgary 3-0 Win @ Wenatchee - Tues. Jan 28 6:00 PM (PST)

Vs Calgary 3-2 Win @ Everett - Wed. Jan 29 7:05 PM (PST)

Vs Regina 10-4 Win @ Portland - Fri. Jan 31 7:00 PM (PST)

@ Spokane 3-2 Win @ Seattle - Sat. Feb 1 6:05 PM (PST)

@ Tri-City 3-1 Win Vs Swift Current - Fri. Feb 7 7:00 PM (MST)

