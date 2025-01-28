Game Preview: Royals at Rockets - January 29th, 2025

This week, the Victoria Royals are facing the Kelowna Rockets to kick off a three-game road trip. Puck drop is slated for 7:05 pm at Prospera Place on Wednesday, Jan. 29.

The Royals hold a 2-2-0-0 record against the Rockets this season and are undefeated in Kelowna. Their last meeting was a 4-1 Royals loss on Dec. 8 in Victoria. Team captain Justin Kipkie netted the Teddy Bear Toss goal in that game with a one-timer in the second period.

On Saturday the Royals played host to the Swift Current Broncos, falling 5-4 in a shootout. Linemates Brayden Boehm and Brandon Lisowsky each recorded two points in the match. A helper from forward Cole Reschny extended his hot stretch of play, now with eight points in his last five outings.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

VICTORIA

Justin Kipkie - Royals team captain and Utah Hockey Club draft pick Justin Kipkie, a Calgary native, has recorded six assists in his last five games. So far this season the 19-year-old has 35 points (8 goals, 27 assists) in 42 appearances. Kipkie is on the verge of making franchise history, with his next goal setting the record for the most career goals by a defenseman, surpassing Joe Hicketts at 32.

KELOWNA

Jakub Štancl - Hailing from Praha, Czechia, Štancl has been an impactful addition for the Rockets this season. In 34 outings, the 19-year-old has posted 42 points (17 goals, 25 assists) and is riding a four-game point streak with four points. He sits fifth in scoring among import players this season and was selected in the fourth round of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft by the St. Louis Blues

CURRENT SEASON RECORDS

VICTORIA - (25W-13L-3OTL-5SOL-TP58) - 2nd in Western Conference

KELOWNA - (16W-22L-4OTL-1SOL-TP37) - 10th in Western Conference

ROYALS UPCOMING SCHEDULE

January, 29 @. KEL - 7:05 pm

January, 31 @ SPO - 7:05 pm

February, 1 @ POR - 6:00 pm

February, 4 v. KEL - 7:05 pm

February, 5 v. KEL - 7:05 pm.

