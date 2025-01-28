Game Preview: Royals at Rockets - January 29th, 2025
January 28, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Victoria Royals News Release
This week, the Victoria Royals are facing the Kelowna Rockets to kick off a three-game road trip. Puck drop is slated for 7:05 pm at Prospera Place on Wednesday, Jan. 29.
The Royals hold a 2-2-0-0 record against the Rockets this season and are undefeated in Kelowna. Their last meeting was a 4-1 Royals loss on Dec. 8 in Victoria. Team captain Justin Kipkie netted the Teddy Bear Toss goal in that game with a one-timer in the second period.
On Saturday the Royals played host to the Swift Current Broncos, falling 5-4 in a shootout. Linemates Brayden Boehm and Brandon Lisowsky each recorded two points in the match. A helper from forward Cole Reschny extended his hot stretch of play, now with eight points in his last five outings.
PLAYERS TO WATCH
VICTORIA
Justin Kipkie - Royals team captain and Utah Hockey Club draft pick Justin Kipkie, a Calgary native, has recorded six assists in his last five games. So far this season the 19-year-old has 35 points (8 goals, 27 assists) in 42 appearances. Kipkie is on the verge of making franchise history, with his next goal setting the record for the most career goals by a defenseman, surpassing Joe Hicketts at 32.
KELOWNA
Jakub Štancl - Hailing from Praha, Czechia, Štancl has been an impactful addition for the Rockets this season. In 34 outings, the 19-year-old has posted 42 points (17 goals, 25 assists) and is riding a four-game point streak with four points. He sits fifth in scoring among import players this season and was selected in the fourth round of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft by the St. Louis Blues
CURRENT SEASON RECORDS
VICTORIA - (25W-13L-3OTL-5SOL-TP58) - 2nd in Western Conference
KELOWNA - (16W-22L-4OTL-1SOL-TP37) - 10th in Western Conference
ROYALS UPCOMING SCHEDULE
January, 29 @. KEL - 7:05 pm
January, 31 @ SPO - 7:05 pm
February, 1 @ POR - 6:00 pm
February, 4 v. KEL - 7:05 pm
February, 5 v. KEL - 7:05 pm.
WATCH & LISTEN
Radio broadcast
All Victoria Royals games can be heard on JACK 103.1, a division of Canada's #1 sports media brand, for the 2024-25 season.
Online video stream
All Royals games will be available on WHL Live. WHL Live is available to fans anywhere in the world, providing high-quality streaming of WHL games on Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV platforms, via mobile with iOS and Android, and on the web using Safari or Google Chrome web browsers. Visit watch.chl.ca for complete details and subscription options.
Single game tickets for all Royals games can be purchased:
Online at selectyourtickets.com
By calling Select Your Tickets at 250-220-7777
Or by visiting the Select Your Tickets box office at the Save-on-Foods Memorial Centre. The box office is open 10:00am to 4:00pm Monday through Friday and opens at 10:00am on Saturday home game days.
Images from this story
|
Victoria Royals left wing Teydon Trembecky
• Discuss this story on the Western Hockey League message board...
Western Hockey League Stories from January 28, 2025
- Game Preview: Royals at Rockets - January 29th, 2025 - Victoria Royals
- Warriors Mourn the Passing of Former President Barry Webster - Moose Jaw Warriors
- Game Preview: Game 48 at Wenatchee Wild - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Broncos Venture into Northern BC for a Tangle with the Cougars - Swift Current Broncos
- Game Preview: Cougars vs. Broncos - Prince George Cougars
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Victoria Royals Stories
- Game Preview: Royals at Rockets - January 29th, 2025
- Royals Weekend Preview - January 23rd - 24th
- Weekend Preview: Royals vs. Blazers - January 17th - 18th, 2025
- Game Preview: Royals vs. Wheat Kings - January 15th, 2025
- Reschny and Kraus Named on NHL Central Scouting Mid-Term Rankings