Broncos Venture into Northern BC for a Tangle with the Cougars

January 28, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Swift Current Broncos News Release







Prince George, BC - The BC Division peregrination continues for the Swift Current Broncos (24-18-1-1) as they make their way into the northern peak of British Columbia to face the Prince George Cougars (25-15-3-2) at the CN Centre Tuesday night.

The Broncos have stayed perfect thus-far on the trip sporting back-to-back wins in Victoria and Sunday's OT win in Langley against the Vancouver Giants and are looking to continue their push up the East Division and Eastern Conference standings, just two points back of 2nd in the division and four points from 1st. Their counterparts in Prince George are currently in the 5th spot in the Western Conference with a 14-3-3-2 record on home ice this season.

Tonight's broadcast begins at 8:45 with the pre-game show with the Voice of the Broncos, Gino De Paoli on Country 94.1. Puck drop is set for 9 PM.

2024-25 Regular Season: 24-18-1-1 Home: 15-7-1-0 Away: 9-11-0-1

First Half Record: 17-16-0-1 Home: 12-7-0-0 Away: 5-9-0-1

Second Half Record: 7-2-1-0 Home: 3-0-1-0 Away: 4-2-0-0

LAST GAME 3-2 OTW @ Giants: In his 250th career game in the Western Hockey League, Brady Birnie would snipe his 22nd of the season past Burke Hood at 2:27 into overtime at the Langley Events Centre helping the Broncos secure their 2nd straight win on their BC Division road-swing, Josh McGregor & Trae Wilke scored alongside a 18 save effort from Joey in the win for is 8th of the season.

VS. PRINCE GEORGE: This is the only meeting of the season between the Giants and Broncos. Broncos goaltender Reid Dyck made 33 saves in a 2-1 loss to the Cougars at CN Centre October 11, 2023 in last season's only match-up. Since 1996-97 the Broncos 23-8-2-2 (two ties) against the Cougars, while in Prince George, Swift Current sports a record of (9-5-2-1).

2024-2025 REGULAR SEASON SERIES 2023-2024 REGULAR SEASON SERIES:

January 27/2025 - at Prince George October 11/2023 - at Prince George (2-1 PG)

