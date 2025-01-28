Warriors Mourn the Passing of Former President Barry Webster

Moose Jaw, SK - The Moose Jaw Warriors organization was saddened to hear about the passing of Barry Webster.

"Barry was a Warrior. He played a key role in bringing the team to Moose Jaw. He was committed to this organization and the community for decades. He never missed an AGM and his passion for Warriors hockey was always on display. Barry will be missed by many, our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this time," Warriors President and Governor, Bob Dougall.

Webster was a founding member of the Warriors and worked alongside James Little, William Kelly, Emmett Reidy, Frank Reidy, Lorne Humphreys, and others in the community to bring the organization to Moose Jaw from Winnipeg in the mid-80s.

He served as the president of the Moose Jaw Warriors on several occasions, and in 2009 was the first individual inducted in the builder's category of the Warriors Hall of Fame.

