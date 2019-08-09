Game Notes: San Antonio Missions at Albuquerque Isotopes

San Antonio Missions (72-44) at Albuquerque Isotopes (48-68)

Game #117/Away Game #54

Friday, August 9, 7:35 p.m.

Isotopes Park

MiLB.tv / KONO 860 AM

RHP Zack Brown (2-6, 5.49) vs. RHP Tim Melville (8-5, 5.42)

Scoring Prowess: The Missions have scored at least eight runs in nine of their last 13 games. In those 13 games San Antonio is batting .307 (145-for-473) with 96 runs, 32 doubles, and 22 home runs. The average, hits, runs, and doubles are all good for fourth in the PCL in that time span.

Brownie Bites: Tonight's starter for the Missions, Zack Brown has been stellar in his last three starts. In those three games he has allowed five runs, all earned, in 16.0 innings for a 2.81 ERA. He has yielded just 13 hits while striking out 14 batters.

On the Right Track: David Freitas is one game shy of his second on-base streak of at least 20 games this season. He had a 22-game on-base streak from May 31-July 1. On his current 19-game streak he is batting .427 (32-for-75) with 16 runs, 6 doubles, 5 home runs, 21 RBI, and 15 walks. His on-base percentage is .522 in those 19 games.

Multi-Hitters: Lucas Erceg and David Freitas continued their hot stretches at the plate last night as they both tallied their fourth straight multi-hit games. During Erceg's current four-game hitting streak he is batting .526 (10-for-19) with 5 runs, 5 doubles, and 6 RBI. Mauricio Dubon and Trent Grisham are the only Missions players this season who have recorded five-straight multi-hit games. Dubon did so from June 13-17 and Grisham had a six-game streak from July 13-18.

