Ponce de Leon Dazzles in 15-0 Redbirds Win

August 9, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Memphis Redbirds News Release





SACRAMENTO, California - Daniel Ponce de Leon struck out a season-high 11 batters and allowed just two hits over 7.0 innings of work as the Memphis Redbirds avoided the sweep with a dominant 15-0 victory at the Sacramento River Cats (Giants) Friday night in Sacramento, Calif.

Ponce de Leon retired the final 11 batters he faced as he earned his first win with the Redbirds since May 22. He became the second Redbird starter this season to reach double-digits in strikeouts, after Alex Reyes whiffed 10 on June 8 at Reno. He also contributed offensively with an RBI-single in the seventh.

The 27-year-old has now allowed just three hits in his last 14.0 innings pitched at Memphis (52-65), while adding 17 strikeouts.

Adolis Garcia posted his first four-hit game of the season, falling just a triple shy of the cycle. He drove in a run in the third with a single and would later launch his team-leading 24th home run of the year in the seventh. Garcia also had an RBI-double in the eighth and was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the ninth to give himself a three-RBI performance for a team-high ninth time this season.

Justin Williams drew a bases loaded walk in the first to open the scoring, which more than enough for the Redbirds, who scored multiple runs in four innings. Ramon Urias followed with an RBI-single to push the lead to 2-0.

Williams pushed his hitting streak to a season-high six games, drove in three runs and he also drew a season-high three walks. He has hit safely in 10 of 14 games with the Redbirds this season.

Urias finished the night with four hits for the first time this season and is batting .364 (24x66) with seven doubles, three home runs and 16 RBI in 20 games since rejoining the Redbirds on July 15 following his recovery from injury.

Mike Mayers tossed a scoreless eighth inning in his first relief appearance with the Redbirds since July 20 and Dominic Leone finished the game with a scoreless ninth to give the Redbirds their sixth shut-out win of the season.

Eight of the nine Redbird starters recorded at least one hit in the game, four scored at least two runs and four had three RBI or more. The offense scored multiple runs in an inning five times.

The Redbirds head to Fresno tomorrow for four games before returning to AutoZone Park Thursday for the final homestand of the season.

Upcoming Games of Note at AutoZone Park

Thursday, August 15 at 7:05: Throwback Thursday presented by Polk's Meat Products featuring the Redbirds suiting up as the Memphis Chicks and throwback concession pricing of $2 beers and $1 Polk's hot dogs; College Night with $5 Bluff tickets for college students with a college ID

Friday, August 16 at 7:05: Sandlot Night with an appearance by Squints from the movie and a showing of the film after the game; All-You-Can-Eat Night specialty ticket presented by Dave & Buster's featuring an all-you-can-eat beef sliders buffet and a free $15 Dave & Buster's Power Card available at www.memphisredbirds.com/allyoucaneat; Specialty ticket that includes a St. Louis Cardinals golf umbrella available at www.memphisredbirds.com/cardinals

Saturday, August 17 at 6:35: Terminix Saturday Fireworks Show after the game; Aldo's Pizza specialty ticket with free soda at the ballpark and free and discounted food and beverages at Aldo's Pizza Pies available at www.memphisredbirds.com/aldos

Sunday, August 18 at 2:05: Prairie Farms Ice Cream Sunday (free ice cream for kids upon entering); pregame player autographs presented by Allegiant Air; kids run the bases after the game

Monday, August 19 at 6:35: the Redbirds take the field as the Memphis Música as part of Minor League Baseball's "Copa de la Diversión" series with $3 tacos and $5 Dos Equis available at the stadium

For more information on the 2019 season, visit www.memphisredbirds.com.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from August 9, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.