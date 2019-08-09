Wisdom Homers Again as Sounds Win in Fresno

FRESNO - Patrick Wisdom had three hits, including his 24th home run of the season, to lead the Nashville Sounds to a 5-1 win over the Fresno Grizzlies Friday night at Chukchansi Park. Wisdom's big night at the plate helped the Sounds to the three-game sweep, their second series sweep of 2019.

Wisdom's long ball was his sixth in his last five games, and his 18th in his last 40 contests. He has homered in five consecutive games.

The designated hitter had previously knocked in the first run of the game with an RBI double in the second inning. The home run was a solo blast and gave Nashville a 2-1 lead after five frames.

Starter Joe Palumbo did his part with five solid innings on the mound. The southpaw allowed one run on three hits and one walk. He struck out seven and picked up his second Triple-A win of the season.

The bullpens got involved and the game remained tight until the eighth. Wei-Chieh Huang tossed two scoreless innings for Nashville to get the game to the eighth when the Sounds put it away with a three spot.

Matt Davidson sparked a rally with a one out single and moved to second when Scott Heineman reached on an error. After Christian Lopes was retired for the second out of the inning, Nick Solak provided some breathing room with a three-run homer off the batter's eye in center field to extend Nashville's lead to 5-1.

Reed Garrett put up a zero in the bottom of the eighth and Jake Petricka followed suit in the ninth to finish the three-game sweep.

The Sounds travel to Sacramento to begin a four-game series beginning Saturday night. Left-hander Wes Benjamin (5-5, 6.15) starts for Nashville against right-hander Justin Haley for Sacramento (0-0, ---). First pitch is scheduled for 9:05 p.m.

Post-Game Notes

With tonight's 5-1 win, the Sounds improved to 50-65 in 2019.

Patrick Wisdom hit his 24th home run of the season in the fifth inning. Wisdom has homered in five consecutive games and has 18 in his last 40 games.

Joe Palumbo tossed five innings in his second start since being reinstated from the injured list (5.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 7 K).

Matt Davidson extended his on-base streak to 26 games with a single in the eighth inning. It's the longest on-base streak by a Sounds player in 2019.

Nick Solak extended his hitting streak to 10 games with a single in the second inning. It's the 10th 10+ game hitting streak to a Sounds player in 2019.

