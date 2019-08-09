OKC Dodgers Game Notes - August 9, 2019

August 9, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Oklahoma City Dodgers News Release





Tacoma Rainiers (52-64) vs. Oklahoma City Dodgers (54-61)

Game #116 of 140/Home #53 of 70 (23-29)

Pitching Probables: TAC-RHP Darren McCaughan (0-4, 9.72) vs. OKC-RHP Logan Bawcom (0-1, 4.26)

Friday, August 9, 2019 | Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark | Oklahoma City, Okla. | 7:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM AM-1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio - Alex Freedman

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Dodgers seek a series sweep when they close out their three-game set against the Tacoma Rainiers at 7:05 p.m. at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The Dodgers lead the current series, 2-0, and are 10-3 in the last 13 home games...Tonight the Dodgers partner with MidFirst Bank to "Pack the Park Pink" to benefit Susan G. Komen Oklahoma and promote breast cancer awareness. OKC players and coaches will wear special pink jerseys and hats that will be auctioned off via the DASH Auction app and pink fireworks are scheduled to follow the game.

Last Game: Kyle Garlick hit a three-run homer in the sixth inning to break a tie and help send the Dodgers to a 7-3 win Thursday night against Tacoma at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The Dodgers and Rainiers were tied, 3-3, heading into the bottom of the sixth inning before the Dodgers scored four runs after having the bases empty with two outs. Following a double by Gavin Lux and walk by Austin Barnes, Garlick belted a three-run homer out to center field to push the Dodgers into a 6-3 lead. After another walk and a wild pitch, Connor Joe tacked on a run via a RBI single. OKC's bullpen held the Rainiers to just two hits over the final 4.0 innings, with Dennis Santana (5-9) picking up the win by retiring all three batters he faced in the sixth inning. Ian Miller led off the game with a walk and eventually came around to score on a wild pitch to put Tacoma in front, 1-0. Drew Jackson gave the Dodgers a 2-1 lead in the second inning when he lined a two-run single into center field. Tacoma scored again on a wild pitch in the top of the third inning to tie the game, 2-2. Garlick led off the bottom of the third inning with a double and later scored on a wild pitch to put the Dodgers in front, 3-2. Tacoma's Jaycob Brugman hit a RBI double to the wall in right field to tie the game, 3-3, in the fifth. Darin Gillies (0-2) was charged with the loss.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Logan Bawcom (0-1) makes his fourth appearance of the season with OKC tonight...Bawcom returned to the Dodgers to make a start Aug. 4 at Las Vegas. He allowed two runs on three hits over 3.2 innings with two walks and five strikeouts in OKC's 7-6 win (ND)...Prior to his last start with OKC, Bawcom's previous four appearances (two starts) were with Double-A Tulsa. Across three Dodgers minor league affiliates this season, Bawcom has a 1-1 record with a 3.98 ERA. He's notched 39 strikeouts against only six walks in 40.2 IP...Bawcom signed with the Dodgers in mid-April as a free agent to begin his fourth career stint in the organization...He made eight starts for OKC in 2018, going 2-4 with a 6.52 ERA over 38.2 innings with 21 walks and 31 strikeouts and spent most of the 2018 season with Double-A Tulsa, making 12 starts...Bawcom was originally drafted by the Dodgers in the 17th round in 2010 from UT-Arlington and has also played in the Mariners, Padres and A's organizations...Bawcom last pitched against Tacoma during the 2017 season, including five relief appearances with El Paso and one relief appearance with Nashville. He appeared in 136 games with Tacoma from 2013-15 during his first three Triple-A seasons.

Against the Rainiers: 2019: 2-0 2018: 2-1 All-time: 50-50 At OKC: 31-19

The Rainiers come to Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark for the lone series of the season between the Dodgers and Tacoma and the Rainiers' first trip to OKC since 2017...The Dodgers won last season's series in the Evergreen State, 2-1, as OKC won the first two games by a combined score of 9-3 before the Rainiers avoided a series sweep with an emphatic win in the series finale, defeating OKC, 13-1...When the teams last met at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark for four games in 2017, the Rainiers won the first two games before the Dodgers took the final two meetings...The Dodgers are 1-0-4 in their last five series against the Rainiers in OKC and last lost a home set to Tacoma in 2007 (1-3)...Prior to OKC winning last season's series, the teams split their previous three season series, with Tacoma last winning a set against OKC in 2014 at Tacoma (4-0).

Luxury Tax: Gavin Lux has recorded three straight multi-hit games, going 8-for-14 with a home run, three doubles, two walks, two RBI and three runs scored. He has now reached base safely in each of his first 32 Triple-A games, hitting safely in 30 of those games. Including his time with Double-A Tulsa, Lux has reached base safely in 45 consecutive games. He owns the longest current on-base streak in the PCL, and the 32-game streak is the fourth-longest in the league overall this season...Since joining OKC June 27, Lux is batting .456 (62x136) with a .535 OBP, .846 SLG and 1.380 OPS. The shortstop has 19 multi-hit games, 29 extra-base hits, 31 RBI and 44 runs scored. During that time, Lux's AVG, OBP, OPS, hits, extra-base hits, runs scored and 115 total bases are the best, or tied for first, among all players in the domestic Minors or Majors, while his SLG is second...He was named PCL Player of the Month for July earlier this week, becoming the first OKC player to receive a PCL monthly honor since MLBAM began officially keeping track of the awards in 2010...Between OKC and Tulsa, Lux is now batting .362 and his 143 total hits are tied for the most in the domestic Minors.

Dinger Details: OKC has now homered at least once in 27 of the last 29 games, totaling 68 homers during the stretch. Since July 1, the Dodgers have hit the second-most homers in all of professional baseball (75 HR), trailing only Las Vegas (84 HR). The Dodgers have gone deep at least twice in 16 of the last 22 games (59 HR) and have hit at least three homers in 10 of the last 19 games. The recent stretch of home run success included a streak of homering in 16 consecutive games July 5-24 - the second-longest streak in team history since OKC rejoined the PCL in 1998 and longest since 1999...Last night the OKC pitching staff did not allow a home run last night for just the second time in the last 19 games. Prior to Thursday, OKC allowed 40 homers over the previous 18 games, including two or more homers in eight of the last 11 games (27 HR)...The Dodgers have already established single-season team records with 175 homers hit (previously 171 in 2005) and 160 homers allowed (previously 153 in 2004).

Spicing it Up: Last night Kyle Garlick hit a three-run homer and doubled as he tallied his second three-hit outing in the last three games. He has now hit safely in six straight games, going 12-for-27 (.444) with four doubles, two homers, eight RBI and six runs scored...In 23 games since the All-Star Break, Garlick is slashing .402/.438/.841 with 19 extra-base hits, eight homers, 18 RBI and 22 runs scored. During that time he ranks fifth in the PCL in both slugging percentage and OPS (1.279).

Zach Attack: Zach McKinstry recorded his third straight multi-hit game with OKC last night and is now 8-for-16 over his first four games since his promotion, including four extra-base hits, five RBI and four runs scored...He tallied a career-high four RBI Wednesday for the Dodgers, and between Tulsa and OKC, he has established career highs with 13 homers and 57 RBI...The utilityman has already appeared at four positions (2B, 3B, SS, LF).

Hit Men: Since the All-Star Break, the Dodgers rank second in the PCL in runs (208), home runs (64), OBP (.394), SLG (.589) and OPS (.984). Additionally, they also lead the American Conference in hits (288) and batting average (.310)...Over the last three games the Dodgers are batting .378 (42x111) with at least 12 hits and seven runs in each game (23 R). They've scored at least seven runs in five of the last six games (43 R).

On the Mend: Jedd Gyorko did not play last night but went 2-for-5 with a double and RBI Wednesday night in the first game of his Major League rehab assignment...The infielder was acquired by the Dodgers July 31 from St. Louis and has been out since June 8 with a low back strain.

Around the Horn: The Dodgers are 10-3 over their last 13 home games after going 13-26 through the first 39 games at The Brick...The Dodgers have turned 10 double plays over the last four games...Connor Joe enters today sixth in the PCL with a .424 OBP and tied for fourth with 60 walks. Since June 27, he is second in the PCL in walks (27), second in runs (38) and tied for fourth in RBI (34)...DJ Peters has reached base safely in 35 of 36 games with OKC and in 48 of his last 49 games overall...OKC starting pitchers over the last seven games have combined to allow 37 runs and 53 hits, including 13 homers, over 34.0 innings with opponents batting .363 (53x146). The unit has 21 walks against 18 strikeouts and a 2.18 WHIP.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from August 9, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.