Game Notes: Memphis Redbirds (8-1) vs Iowa Cubs (2-5)

Memphis Redbirds (8-1) VS Iowa Cubs (2-5)

Saturday, April 14 - 6:35 p.m. (CT) - AutoZone Park (10,000) - Memphis, Tennessee

Game #10 - Home Game #5 (4-0)

RHP Daniel Poncedeleon (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs. RHP Duane Underwood Jr. (0-0, 6.00 ERA)

THE GAME

TODAY'S GAME: The Memphis Redbirds return to action tonight for the second game of a four-game series with Iowa. With the win last night, Memphis improved to 8-1 on the season, the best nine-game start in franchise history. Manager Stubby Clapp is also one win from his 100th regular season win with the Redbirds. His current record sits at 99-51. Today's game will be broadcast live on www.memphisredbirds.com with Steve Selby on the call.

ON THE HILL: Daniel Poncedeleon will get the ball for the Redbirds tonight, making his third appearance and second start with the team this season. So far, Poncedeleon is 0-0 with a 0.00 ERA in six innings. In his first start against Round Rock, the righty took the no-decision in Memphis' only loss of the season. In that outing, he pitched 5.0 innings, allowing two hits and four walks, while striking out five batters. Tonight's game will be his second-career start against Iowa. Poncedeleon started one game against the Cubs last season, pitching one inning before being hit in the head with a line drive and missing the remainder of the season.

The Cubs are scheduled to send right-hander Duane Underwood Jr. to the mound. Underwood Jr. will be making his first-career Triple-A start, and his second overall appearance. Underwood's lone appearance this season came on April 10 against Nashville. He pitched 3.0 innings in relief, allowing four hits, three runs, and two earned runs, while striking out three.

HISTORY WITH IOWA: The Redbirds and Cubs have played each other every year dating back to 1998. The Redbirds hold the advantage against Iowa with an all-time record of 154-133. At home, Memphis holds a 43-game edge over Iowa, with an all-time record of 93-50, while struggling to a 61-83 record against the Cubs in Des Moines. In 2017, the Redbirds dominated the Cubs, posting a 10-5 season-record. The I-Cubs hit just .255 with 13 home runs and 48 RBI, while striking out 115 times. Meanwhile, the Redbirds hit .279 against Iowa pitching with 15 homers and 69 RBI. The 'Birds pitching staff posted a 3.27 ERA, while Iowa had a 4.49 ERA.

BIRD BITES

AROZARENA: Stole three bases in the third game of his Triple-A career, and has reached base safely in five of six games

BARON: Joins St. Louis organization after spending entire career in Seattle organization

GARCIA: Is hitting .311 in 48-career Triple-A games with 14 doubles, three triples, and four home runs

KELLY: Third stint with Memphis. Spent second half of 2017 on St. Louis roster backing up Yadier Molina

MEJIA: Fourth stint with Memphis, appearing with team in each of the last four years. Made MLB debut last season

MERCADO: Making Triple-A debut after hitting .287 in 120 games and stealing 38 bases with Springfield in 2017

O'NEILL: Hitting .375 in seven games this season with two doubles, four home runs and 12 RBI

RAVELO: Second season in organization and with team. Helped lead Memphis to PCL Pennant in 2017

SCHROCK: Hit home run in first game of Triple-A career, a three-run shot in the sixth inning

TOVAR: Second season with Memphis. Has played in nine MLB games with St. Louis and the New York Mets

URIAS: Is making Triple-A debut after spending last five years in the Mexican League

WISDOM: Reigning PCL Playoffs MVP. Hit career-high 31 home runs for Memphis last season

BY THE NUMBERS

8-1 record through first nine games is the best start in franchise history

THE SEASON

ABOUT THE LAST ONE: The defending Pacific Coast League champion Memphis Redbirds continued their franchise-best start after topping Iowa 9-3 last night.

Jack Flaherty followed his lights-out season debut by pitching six innings of three-run ball with five strikeouts last night. He struggled in the first two innings, but rebounded to retire 12 of the last 13 batters he faced.

The pitcher's spot was the only spot in the lineup that did not record a hit last night. Randy Arozarena (3-for-4), Tyler O'Neill (2-for-2), Max Schrock (2-for-5), and Adolis Garcia (2-for-4) led the offensive charge for the Redbirds.

O'Neill, Rangel Ravelo, and Patrick Wisdom all drove in two runs for the 'Birds, with Wisdom's coming from his first home run of the season. Memphis had a season-high six doubles last night, and a season-high eight extra-base hits to lead them to victory.

FOR THE RECORD:

- Memphis' 91 wins in 2017 were the 10th-most in 119 seasons of professional baseball in Memphis dating back to 1877, and the season's .645 winning percentage was fourth-best

- Memphis was one of four teams in MiLB in 2017 with 90+ wins (Trenton Thunder [AA], 92-48; West Michigan Whitecaps [A], 91-45; Chattanooga Lookouts [AA], 91-49; Memphis Redbirds [AAA], 91-50)

- Memphis went 41 games over .500 during the regular season, the most by a PCL club since Albuquerque was 56 games over at 94-38 in 1981

- The Redbirds won the PCL American Southern Division by 22.0 games, and since divisions were established in the PCL in 1963, only two other teams won their division by 20 or more games (1970 Spokane Indians, 26.0 games; 1981 Albuquerque Dukes, 25.0 games)

- Memphis ended the season with its best ERA in franchise history (3.77) (3.89, 1998 and 2003), matched its best fielding percentage (.984) (.984, 2014), and had its third-best batting average (.278) (.284, 1999; .279, 2004)

THEY JUST WON'T STOP: The Redbirds have been on fire to start the 2018 season. With the win last night, the 'Birds secured an 8-1 record, the best through nine-games in franchise history. So far, the team has dominated in all aspects of the game. Offensively, they have outscored opponents 66-to-28. The club is hitting .312, has hit eight home runs, 22 doubles, and two triples, while collecting 32 walks. They also have a collective OBP of .385 and an OPS of .857. The pitching staff has gotten off to a hot start, as well. They have a combined ERA of 2.93, have allowed just four home runs, have struck out 69 batters, have a WHIP of 1.21, and are holding opposing hitters to a .229 average.

KNOCK 'EM BACK, JACK: St. Louis' No. 2 prospect, right-hander Jack Flaherty, has been on fire to start the 2018 season. In his second Triple-A start of the season last night, Flaherty pitched 6.0 strong innings and struck out five. He struggled in the first two innings, but rebounded to retire 12 of the last 13 batters he faced. In two starts with Memphis this season, Flaherty is 2-0 in 13.0 innings, allowing 10 hits, four earned runs, and two walks, while striking out 16 batters and owning a 2.77 ERA. Including his one start with St. Louis this season, Flaherty is a combined 2-0 in 18.0 innings, allowing 16 hits, five earned runs, and three walks, while striking out 25, good for an overall ERA of 2.50.

BASEBALLS ARE SCARED OF HIM: After going hitless in the first game of the season against Round Rock, Tyler O'Neill has been unstoppable. The slugging outfielder and No. 4 Cardinals' prospect has been on a tear, hitting .483 (14-for-29) in those seven games. He has 10 runs scored, two doubles, one triple, four home runs, 14 RBI, and just five strikeouts since the season opener. He is currently tied for the PCL lead with four home runs, 14 hits, 14 RBI, 10 runs scored, and two sacrifice flies. He is also second in total bases (30), and fifth in slugging percentage (.882).

GARCIA'S GAME: Outfielder and No. 9 prospect in the organization, Adolis Garcia has proven he's a hitter at every level, and has been dominating this season with the Redbirds. So far, Garcia has played in all nine games, hitting a staggering .375 with four doubles, a home run, seven RBI, and has swiped two bases. Garcia is hitting .412 (7-for-17) with runners on so far, and is hitting .571 (4-for-7, 2 2B, 4 RBI) with runners on with two outs and .750 (3-for-4, 2 2B, 4 RBI) with runners in scoring position with two outs. In his 49 career-regular season games at the Triple-A level, Garcia is hitting .315 (53-for-168) with 29 runs scored, 15 doubles, three triples, four home runs, 17 RBI, 10 walks and 40 strikeouts.

BYE, BYE, BASEBALL: Last night, slugging third baseman Patrick Wisdom notched his first home run of the season after crushing a ball to deep centerfield in the fifth inning. Wisdom is coming off a career-high 31 home runs with Memphis last season. The homer gave Wisdom nine RBI on the season.

FRIGID IN THE FIRST: In the 2017 season, the Redbirds dominated the competition in the first inning, outscoring them 118-to-51. However, this season, the Redbirds have scored just two runs in the first, both coming in the last two games. While the 'Birds have only allowed three runs in the first inning, they have made up for their lack of runs in the first by scoring 25 runs combined between the second and third innings in just nine games. The Redbirds have also scored 13 runs in the seventh inning this season, helped mainly by a 12-run inning in the opening series against Round Rock. So far Memphis has scored 66 runs through nine games, compared to allowing just 28 runs.

DOMINANT ON THE MOUND: Memphis' 2017 pitching staff was one of its main reasons for success. The 'Birds led the PCL in ERA (3.77), which was a franchise record (3.89, 1998 and 2003), and Memphis was the only club in the PCL with a team ERA under 4.20. The Redbirds have continued that dominant stretch to start the 2018 season. So far, the 'Birds have the fourth-best team ERA in the PCL at 2.93 behind only Colorado Springs (2.14), Nashville (2.28), and Oklahoma City (2.36).

ALL THEY DO IS WIN, WIN, WIN: The 2017 Redbirds became the winningest club in the franchise's 20 seasons with their 84th win on Aug. 21 against New Orleans. The previous record was 83 wins, set by the 2000 team. The 'Birds have continued their winning ways to begin the 2018 season. They have started 9-1 for the first time in franchise history.

Last season, Memphis became the first PCL team since Tucson in 2006 to win 90 games in the regular season with a win at Colorado Springs on Sept. 3. They finished the season with a record of 91-50, and went on to win an additional six games in the PCL playoffs, giving them a total of 97 for the year.

MEMPHIS MASHERS: Memphis hit 164 home runs last season, which was the third-most in the PCL and its most since also hitting 164 in 2005. Memphis hit 107 in 2016 and 97 in 2015. The Redbirds hit 83 homers at AutoZone Park this season after blasting 51 in The Bluff City in 2016 and 49 in 2015. The club record for home runs in a season is 174 (2004). Ten players starting the year with Memphis hit at least one home run with the Redbirds last season. Wisdom (31), Bader (20), Voit (13), and O'Neill (12) led the pack. The ten returning players combined for 115 of the 'Birds 164 dingers in 2017.

STACKED WITH PROSPECTS: The Redbirds open the season with 11 of St. Louis' top-30 prospects. Prospects on the roster are: Jack Flaherty (No. 2), Carson Kelly (No. 3), Tyler O'Neill (No. 4), Dakota Hudson (No. 7), Adolis Garcia (No. 9), Randy Arozarena (No. 11), Oscar Mercado (No. 13), Austin Gomber (No. 14), Luke Voit (No. 16), Max Schrock (No. 19), and Derian Gonzalez (No. 27).

On the MLB.com rankings, Memphis is the only team in the Pacific Coast League with three players in the top-100 (Flaherty, 37; Kelly, 46; O'Neill, 94).

MEMPHIS PLAYERS AND COACHES

ONE MORE TO 100: Second-year manager Stubby Clapp is already sixth on the all-time franchise manager win list with 99 wins, and owns the best winning percentage at .660. Clapp is on pace to become the fastest Redbird manager to win 100 games. His all-time record is 99-51.

START THE SLOW CLAPP: In 2017, first-year skipper Stubby Clapp led the Redbirds to their best season in franchise history. The 'Birds soared to a 91-50 record in the 2017 regular season and added six more wins in the PCL playoffs to win 97 total games on the year. Clapp was named the 2017 PCL Manager of the Year for his efforts, and was also named the 2017 Baseball America Minor League Manager of the Year. Clapp became the first minor league manager in the history of the St. Louis organization to win the Baseball America award.

Clapp also earned the organization's prestigious George Kissell award, given in honor of developmental excellence.

THE COACHING STAFF: Mark Budaska returns to the coaching staff as the hitting coach. Budaska has held the position since the 2008 season. Pitching Coach Dernier Orozco is set to begin his 13th season in the St. Louis organization, and his first as a Memphis coach. Bench coach Brian Burgamy will round out the staff in his first year in the organization, and his first year in player development.

WISDOM WOWS IN 2017: Returning infielder Patrick Wisdom was an All-PCL Team performer, Memphis' first since Brock Peterson in 2013, thanks in part to a career-high 31 home runs and 89 RBI. The 31 homers ranked fourth in the PCL and were tied for the fifth-most in a season in Redbirds history, and the 89 RBI were tied for the seventh-most in a campaign in franchise history.

Wisdom was also named Most Valuable Player of the PCL Playoffs, highlighted by his decisive two-run home run in Game 5 at El Paso and a diving catch at first base to strand two Chihuahuas on base.

2017 HONOREES: Manager Stubby Clapp was named the 2017 PCL Manager of the Year and the 2017 Baseball America Minor League Manager of the Year. Clapp became the first manager in the history of the St. Louis organization to earn the Baseball America Award. Carson Kelly and Ryan Sherriff represented the Redbirds at the Triple-A All-Star Game in Tacoma, with Luke Weaver selected but unable to play due to a promotion to St. Louis. Jack Flaherty participated in the MLB Futures Game during All-Star festivities in Miami.

