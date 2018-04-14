Dodgers Walk Off to Stay Undefeated in Bricktown

Oklahoma City - Rocky Gale connected on a walk-off squeeze bunt to seal a 3-2 come-from-behind win for the Oklahoma City Dodgers Saturday night against the New Orleans Baby Cakes at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

The Dodgers scored three runs over the final two innings, including a two-run homer by Alex Verdugo in the eighth inning, to win a sixth straight game.

With the victory, Oklahoma City improved its record to 7-1 - the best start for an Oklahoma City team through eight games since joining the PCL in 1998. The Dodgers are also now 5-0 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark for the first time since 2006.

Oklahoma City trailed, 2-0, heading to the bottom of the eighth inning Saturday and Rob Segedin drew a leadoff walk.

Later in the inning with two outs, Verdugo crushed a fly ball into the New Orleans' bullpen in right field for his first home run of the season to tie the score at 2-2.

Verdugo went 3-for-4 at the plate with a double and homer for his third multi-hit game of the season and first three-hit night of 2018.

In the bottom of the ninth inning, Max Muncy lined out to second base for the first out. Travis Taijeron followed and drew a walk. Jake Peter's single to right moved Taijeron to third base.

Catcher Gale came up to bat next and connected on a sacrifice bunt to bring home Taijeron for the Dodgers' second walk-off win of 2018.

New Orleans (4-6) built a 2-0 lead through the first three innings on a RBI groundout by Eric Campbell in the second inning and RBI double by Rafael Ortega in the third inning.

Oklahoma City starting pitcher Alec Asher made his Dodger debut, allowing two runs (one earned) and three hits over 3.0 innings with one strikeout.

Dodgers relievers Guillermo Moscoso, Adam Liberatore and Daniel Hudson (1-0) then combined to pitch six scoreless innings with eight strikeouts.

Reliever Jumbo Diaz (0-2) was charged with the loss for New Orleans, as the Dodgers and Baby Cakes each collected six hits on the night.

