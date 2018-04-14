OKC Rallies to Beat Baby Cakes 3-2

Oklahoma City - The Oklahoma City Dodgers rallied to win its sixth consecutive game scoring two runs in eighth to tie the game and a run in the ninth to defeat New Orleans 3-2.

The 'Cakes (4-6) scored runs in the second and third innings to take an early 2-0 lead. Rafael Ortega led the 'Cakes with two hits and an RBI.

'Cakes starter Joe Gunkel pitched five innings and allowed no runs on two hits in a no decision.

The Dodgers (7-1) Rob Segedin drew a lead-off walk to start the eighth inning and scored when Alex Verdugo drilled a home run to right field to tie the game. The dodgers got a one out walk in the ninth followed by a single from Jake Peter to put runners on the corners. Catcher Rocky Gale pushed a bunt towards the pitcher and Jumbo Diaz fumbled it for a fielding error and allowing the run to score.

Daniel Hudson earned the win pitching one inning of relief.

GAME NOTES: New Orleans has dropped its first five road games of the season for the first time in franchise history. New Orleans has lost on walk-off hits twice this season, both by opposing catcher. The 'Cakes left nine men on base and were zero for eight with runners in scoring position.

UPCOMING- The 'Cakes continue the four game set at Oklahoma City. The 'Cakes will start LHP Adam Conley against Zach Neal at 2:05.

BROADCAST: Radio- Sports 1280 AM, and the iHeart Radio App and MiLB First Pitch App.

NEXT HOME GAME - The 'Cakes return home to The Shrine on Airline on Tuesday, April 17th against Colorado Springs at 7:00pm.

