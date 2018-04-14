Clapp Wins 100th Regular-Season Game as Redbirds Manager

MEMPHIS, Tennessee - The Memphis Redbirds moved to 9-1 on the season with a 3-1 win over the Iowa Cubs (Cubs) Saturday night at AutoZone Park, which was manager Stubby Clapp's 100th regular-season win as Redbirds manager. Clapp is 100-51 in a little over one season at the helm of the club.

Daniel Poncedeleon made his first home start since his season-ending and career-threatening injury last season, and he struck out a career-high 12 in 5.0 innings. The first seven outs he recorded came via strikeout surrounding a David Bote home run. He allowed one run on five hits with two walks. Kevin Herget, Derian Gonzalez, and Preston Guilmet combined to give up just two hits in 4.0 shutout innings of relief to finish the game.

Oscar Mercado was 3-for-4 with two stolen bases and two runs scored, and the Redbirds swiped five bases as a team for the first time since June 13, 2016 at Nashville. Randy Arozarena had two steals, and Max Schrock had another.

The Redbirds plated two runs in the fifth inning, benefiting from two Iowa miscues, to turn a 1-0 deficit into a 2-1 lead and putting Poncedeleon in line for the win. Memphis pushed another run across in the seventh, with Mercado singling, stealing second, and scoring on an Arozarena base knock.

Gonzalez pitched the eighth inning and retired the side on eight pitches, six strikes, and Guilmet wrapped up the ninth inning on 11 pitches with two strikeouts.

The win makes Memphis 5-0 on its current seven-game homestand and continues the Redbirds' best start in franchise history.

Memphis and Iowa continue their series tomorrow at 2:05 p.m. before the finale on Monday at 11:05 a.m.

