Sounds Game against Storm Chasers Suspended Due to Rain

April 14, 2018 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Nashville Sounds News Release





NASHVILLE - The Nashville Sounds game against the Omaha Storm Chasers was suspended due to rain with the Sounds on top 6-2 in the bottom of the fourth inning. The game will be resumed on Sunday at 2:05 p.m. and will be a full nine-inning game. Sunday's regularly scheduled game will be a seven-inning game and will begin approximately 30 minutes after the completion of Saturday's suspended game.

The Sounds jumped out to an early 1-0 lead in the first inning thanks to some savvy base running by Jorge Mateo. The speedster led off with a single and advanced to second on a passed ball and to third on a fly ball to center field. Omaha starter Andres Machado then threw a pitch in the dirt that skipped away from catcher Nick Dini just enough for Mateo to be able to slide across home plate safely.

Aside from allowing two runs in the third inning, Sounds starter Brett Anderson was dominant. He struck out eight batters in his four innings of work.

Nashville added three runs in the second inning as Machado issued three walks in the frame and all three came home to roost. BJ Boyd hit a chopper back through the middle to drive in a pair of runs. Mateo then tapped one to third baseman Humberto Arteaga who fired home to cut down Steve Lombardozzi who was racing home but the ball was dropped by Dini allowing Lombardozzi to sneak in and touch home.

Omaha cut the lead in half with a pair of runs in the top of the third inning as Frank Schwindel laced a two-run double into the gap in left center field.

Renato Núñez squeaked a two-run single past the shortstop in the fourth inning to extend the lead to 6-2 before the umpires called for the tarp to be placed on the field. The game will be resumed with two outs in the bottom of the fourth inning with Fowler at second base and Núñez at first. Anthony Garcia will be at the plate.

Tickets for Saturday's game can be exchanged for any remaining 2018 regular season home game and may be exchanged at the First Tennessee Park box office for a ticket of equal or lesser value, subject to availability.

The Sounds continue their four-game series with the Storm Chasers Sunday afternoon at First Tennessee Park. Right-hander James Naile (2-0, 0.00) starts for the Sounds against right-hander Heath Fillmyer (0-1, 37.80) for the Storm Chasers.

Post-Game Notes

Saturday night's game was the first game affected by rain this season

Renato Núñez extended his hitting streak to seven games with his fourth inning single. He has now hit safely in all seven games he has played in.

The 2018 season is the Sounds' 41st in franchise history and fourth as the Oakland Athletics' top affiliate.

