Bees Hang on in Albuquerque

April 14, 2018 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Salt Lake Bees News Release





The Salt Lake Bees jumped out to a big lead on Friday night, but had to hold on at the end in an 8-7 win over the Albuquerque Isotopes.

David Fletcher snapped a 2-2 tie in the fourth inning with a two run double to put the Bees ahead to stay. They would add one run in the fifth on a sacrifice fly by Jose Briceno, another in the seventh on an RBI single by Eric Young, Jr. and two in the eighth on a run scoring single by Fletcher and a sac fly by Nolan Fontana. The Salt Lake bullpen struggled in the eighth, as they allowed five runs with three coming in on a triple by Noel Cuevas. Vicente Campos stranded the tying run at third, as Tom Murphy flied out to left. Ian Krol worked a scoreless ninth to earn the first save this season by a Bees relief pitcher.

Alex Klonowski (1-1) earned the win, as he went five and one-third innings and allowed two runs on seven hits with four strikeouts and three walks. Fletcher snapped out of an 0 for 19 skid with three hits and three runs batted in. Young added three hits and one RBI and Zach Houchins chipped in with two hits and two RBI, as he delivered a two run single in the second inning that gave Salt Lake a 2-1 lead.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from April 14, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.