Game Information: Indianapolis Indians (41-39) at Louisville Bats (30-52)

July 1, 2019 - International League (IL) - Indianapolis Indians News Release





The Indians open a three-game set at Louisville this evening.

LOCATION: Louisville Slugger Field

FIRST PITCH: 7:00 p.m. ET

GAME #81 / ROAD #42: Indianapolis Indians (41-39) at Louisville Bats (30-52)

PROBABLES: LHP Cam Vieaux (2-0, 3.82) vs. RHP Sal Romano (2-7, 5.95)

RADIO: Fox Sports 97.5 / AM 1260 / iHeart app

TV: MiLB TV

YESTERDAY: The Indians lost for the sixth time in as many games at Coolray Field and finished 1-8 against Gwinnett overall this year with a 5-3 loss on Sunday afternoon. The Tribe scored just six total runs in the three-game set and fell to two games over .500 (41-39) for the first time since May 11 (18-16). Eduardo Vera (L, 4-6) allowed three runs on five hits and two walks with four strikeouts in 5.2 innings pitched, and his counterpart Kolby Allard yielded two runs (one earned) on six hits in 5.0 innings of work. Indy trailed 2-0 after three innings but came back to tie the game at two with one run apiece in the fourth and fifth. Eric Wood doubled home Indy's first run in the fourth and Jake Elmore scored the tying run in the fifth on a dropped catch error by Stripers catcher Alex Jackson. Darnell Sweeney gave Indy its third run with an RBI single in the eighth.

FIVE STRAIGHT: The Indians have dropped a season-high five consecutive games entering tonight's series opener at Louisville. All five losses have come against two teams that -- if the season ended today -- would make the Governors' Cup playoffs, Columbus and Gwinnett. Indy's last win was an 8-3 triumph over Louisville on June 25 at Victory Field. That eight-run output is the only time in the Tribe's last 10 games where they've scored five or more runs.

A JUNE TO FORGET: The offense scored three runs or fewer in 17 of 29 games during Indy's 10-19 month of June. Indy's 100 runs last month (3.45 RPG) were dead last in all of Triple-A, with Norfolk next-to-last at 121 runs scored. The Tribe only hit 17 homers in June, 10 behind Tacoma whose 27 ranked second fewest in Triple-A. Indy also ranked last among all Triple-A teams in OBP (.308), SLG (.373) and OPS (.681). Indy was the only Triple-A team with an OPS below .700.

GOOD RIDDANCE, GWINNETT: The Indians are 5-18 against Gwinnett in their last 23 meetings dating back to the 2017 campaign. Indy is also just 2-11 in its last 13 contests at Coolray Field. The Tribe went a meager 1-8 against the Stripers this season, including an 0-6 mark on the road. The Tribe lost the 2018 season series to Gwinnett, 8-3.

MULTI-JAKE: Jake Elmore went 2-for-5 with two runs scored in yesterday's defeat, giving him a team-high 19 multi-hit performances this season. Despite his individual success, the Indians are just 8-11 when Elmore has two-plus knocks and 5-9 when he has exactly two hits.

THREE FOR TRAYVON: Trayvon Robinson had a game-high three hits -- all singles -- in yesterday's contest against the Stripers, elevating his average to .320 (40-for-125) in 45 games this season. He is one of five Tribe players with four or more three-plus hit performances this year. Will Craig and Jake Elmore each have five three-hit games, Kevin Kramer has four three-hit games and Cole Tucker has four three-hit games and one four-hit performance this year. Robinson is the only Tribe player with two four-hit performances this year, and he did so in back-to-back games.

COLE TRAIN: Cole Tucker has hit safely in 10 of his last 12 games and 14 of 18 since his return from Pittsburgh on June 11. He is batting .333 (17-for-51) with three homers, three doubles, six RBI and six runs scored over his last 12 contests.

CAN'T GET 'EM ALL: RHP Montana DuRapau had held right-handed batters to an .044 average (2-for-45) with Indy this year prior to allowing two hits in eight at-bats to right-handed hitters in Saturday night's ballgame, elevating that clip to .075 (4-for-53). He allowed one unearned run in the seventh inning to snap his scoreless streak at 8.0 innings dating back to June 5. DuRapau owns a 1.03 ERA (3er/26.1ip) in 22 appearances for Indy and was named to the International League All-Star team earlier this week.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from July 1, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.