Game Information - Erie SeaWolves vs. Altoona Curve
August 10, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Erie SeaWolves News Release
ERIE SEAWOLVES (45-39, 6.5 GB SW Div, 4th) VS. ALTOONA CURVE (45-37, 5.5 GB SW Div, 3rd)
RHP A.J. LADWIG (5-4, 4.25 ERA) VS. LHP OMAR CRUZ (1-2, 3.75 ERA)
TUESDAY, AUGUST 10 / 7:05 PM / UPMC PARK
GAME #85 / HOME GAME #43 / FOX SPORTS 1330 AM, SEAWOLVES.COM, MILB.TV
UPCOMING SCHEDULE / PROBABLE STARTERS
WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 11 VS. ALTOONA, 7:05 PM - UPMC PARK
LHP JOEY WENTZ (0-4, 4.50 ERA) vs. RHP TRAVIS MACGREGOR (3-4, 5.09 ERA)
THURSDAY, AUGUST 12 VS. ALTOONA, 7:05 PM - UPMC PARK
RHP ELVIN RODRIGUEZ (3-4, 6.24 ERA) vs. RHP JEFF PASSANTINO (1-5, 4.01 ERA)
FRIDAY, AUGUST 13 VS. ALTOONA, 7:05 PM - UPMC PARK
RHP BEAU BRIESKE (1-0, 1.38 ERA) vs. TBA
LAST GAME
The SeaWolves rallied late to beat the Harrisburg Senators, 9-4 on Sunday afternoon at FNB Field. The series win was the first for Erie since taking four of seven from Akron June 22-27. Each side was spotted two runs in the first inning, with Erie's coming off of a Spencer Torkelson home run. Harrisburg plated two more against Jesus Rodriguez in the fifth inning, while the Erie offense went dormant until the eighth inning. Drew Ward drew a bases loaded walk to make it a one-run game, Dylan Rosa hit an infield single to tie the game, Chris Proctor followed with a double off the wall in left, scoring a pair for a 6-4 lead, and Riley Greene then went to the opposite-field with a three-run home run, capping a seven-run inning and giving the SeaWolves their largest lead of the day at 9-4. Yaya Chentouf earned the win in relief.
• Discuss this story on the Double-A Northeast League message board...
Double-A Northeast League Stories from August 10, 2021
- Game Information - Erie SeaWolves vs. Altoona Curve - Erie SeaWolves
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.