Game Information - Erie SeaWolves vs. Altoona Curve

August 10, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Erie SeaWolves News Release







ERIE SEAWOLVES (45-39, 6.5 GB SW Div, 4th) VS. ALTOONA CURVE (45-37, 5.5 GB SW Div, 3rd)

RHP A.J. LADWIG (5-4, 4.25 ERA) VS. LHP OMAR CRUZ (1-2, 3.75 ERA)

TUESDAY, AUGUST 10 / 7:05 PM / UPMC PARK

GAME #85 / HOME GAME #43 / FOX SPORTS 1330 AM, SEAWOLVES.COM, MILB.TV

UPCOMING SCHEDULE / PROBABLE STARTERS

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 11 VS. ALTOONA, 7:05 PM - UPMC PARK

LHP JOEY WENTZ (0-4, 4.50 ERA) vs. RHP TRAVIS MACGREGOR (3-4, 5.09 ERA)

THURSDAY, AUGUST 12 VS. ALTOONA, 7:05 PM - UPMC PARK

RHP ELVIN RODRIGUEZ (3-4, 6.24 ERA) vs. RHP JEFF PASSANTINO (1-5, 4.01 ERA)

FRIDAY, AUGUST 13 VS. ALTOONA, 7:05 PM - UPMC PARK

RHP BEAU BRIESKE (1-0, 1.38 ERA) vs. TBA

LAST GAME

The SeaWolves rallied late to beat the Harrisburg Senators, 9-4 on Sunday afternoon at FNB Field. The series win was the first for Erie since taking four of seven from Akron June 22-27. Each side was spotted two runs in the first inning, with Erie's coming off of a Spencer Torkelson home run. Harrisburg plated two more against Jesus Rodriguez in the fifth inning, while the Erie offense went dormant until the eighth inning. Drew Ward drew a bases loaded walk to make it a one-run game, Dylan Rosa hit an infield single to tie the game, Chris Proctor followed with a double off the wall in left, scoring a pair for a 6-4 lead, and Riley Greene then went to the opposite-field with a three-run home run, capping a seven-run inning and giving the SeaWolves their largest lead of the day at 9-4. Yaya Chentouf earned the win in relief.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Northeast League message board...





Double-A Northeast League Stories from August 10, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.