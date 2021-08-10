Senators Can't Hold off New Hampshire

The Senators rallied for a run in the ninth inning but fell short in their 6-5 loss to New Hampshire Tuesday night at FNB Field. Harrisburg had a 4-3 lead into the ninth, rallying from a 3-0 deficit with two in the seventh and two in the eighth, but New Hampshire tallied three in the ninth for the win. The Sens had the tying run at second when the game ended.

ON CAPITAL HILL

Seth Romero had his best start as a Senator. He went five stellar innings striking out nine, walking one and allowing two hits. He faced 18 batters in five frames.

Pearson McMahan pitched one inning allowing three runs on two hits, three walks and a strikeout.

Andrew Lee went two innings and allowing a hit while striking out three and walking one.

Carlos Navas pitched the ninth inning looking for a save but instead gave up three runs on three hits.

WITH THE GAVEL

Gilbert Lara had two singles and a double with two RBIs.

Donovan Casey hit a two-run go ahead home run in the eighth inning.

FILIBUSTERS

The Senators finished the game with a .228 batting average, their season high.

ON DECK

The Senators and New Hampshire Fisher Cats play game two of their six-game series Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. at FNB Field. The game can be heard on CBS Sports Radio Harrisburg 96.5FM 95.3FM and 1400AM beginning at 6:10 p.m.

