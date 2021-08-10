August 10, 2021 Sea Dogs Game Notes

LAST WEEK IN BINGHAMTON - The Portland Sea Dogs visited the Binghamton Rumble Ponies for the first week of their two-week road trip. They played seven games in six days because of a game that had to be made up from the last series in June. The Sea Dogs took two of the seven games, and were shutout three times by strong Rumble Ponies pitching. The Portland offense did have their moments, however, including a game winning grand slam in the eighth inning of a game by Hudson Potts. It was his second grand slam of the season.

FIRST TIME AT TD BANK BALLPARK - The Sea Dogs are visiting the Somerset Patriots for the first time this season, also the first time in franchise history. The Patriots are the newest additions for the Northeast League and one of three members of Minor League Baseball. The Patriots, St. Paul Saints (AAA-Twins) and Sugarland Skeeters (AAA-Astros) are all new this season to MiLB. TD Bank Ballpark was opened on June 7, 1999 and has a total capacity of 8,580 people. The Patriots were a member of the MLB Partner League Atlantic League before becoming the Double-A New York Yankees affiliate.

WELCOME TO DOUBLE-A - Cameron Cannon has been promoted from A+ Greenville Drive ahead of tonight's game. In 74 games with the Drive, he batted .302 (128-for-481) with 36 doubles, 11 home runs and 60 RBI. He stole 10 bases. He is currently ranked by MLB.com as the Red Sox' No. 26 prospect. He was Boston's first selection of the 2019 MLB Draft, taken in the second round and 43rd pick overall.

CASAS RETURNS FROM TOKYO - Triston Casas was activated from the Temporary Inactive List earlier today after returning home from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. After a 2-0 loss to Japan in the gold-medal game, Casas returns to America (and the Sea Dogs) with a silver medal. He finished the tournament with the most RBI (eight) and tied for first with the most home runs (three) and was named to the All- Olympic Team.

WHERE DO WE STAND - The Sea Dogs are currently tied for second place in the Northeast League with the Bowie Baysox. The Somerset Patriots and Akron RubberDucks continued to be tied for the top spot. Akron, Bowie and Portland all lost their games on Sunday, while the Patriots threw their first no-hitter in franchise history.

ON THE MOUND - Chris Murphy makes his second start of the season tonight for the Sea Dogs. He made first start at Double-A level 8/4 at Binghamton and tossed 6.0 innings allowing two runs on seven hits while walking one and striking out eight. The two runs were solo homers.

