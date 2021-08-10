Watson's Two Home Runs Not Enough In 6-3 Baysox Loss

Despite Zach Watson hitting two home runs for the Baysox (49-33), the Flying Squirrels (42-42) took game one of the series, 6-3. Richmond hit three home runs and finished with six runs on ten hits.

The Squirrels took the lead in the second when Mitchell Tolman went deep for a two-run homer. Watson hit his first home run in the third to left field. Richmond scored three runs in the sixth highlighted by a two-run home run by Sandro Fabian.

Watson hit his second home run in the seventh to left center that cut Bowie's deficit to 5-3. Brandon Martorano went deep on a solo shot to left in the ninth that sealed the game for the Squirrels.

Watson led the Baysox with a 2-for-4 night. He picked up two RBI on his two home runs. Patrick Dorrian, Seth Mejias-Brean, Johnny Rizer, and Malquin Canelo each recorded one hit for Bowie. The Baysox went 0-for-4 with runners in scoring position and left five runners on base.

Kyle Brnovich started for Bowie and went five innings. He allowed four hits and gave up two runs and one walk while striking out seven. Tyler Joyner, Tim Naughton, and Tyler Erwin finished the game out of the bullpen. Naughton pitched two innings and allowed one hit and two walks, he also recorded three strikeouts.

Despite the loss, the Baysox have won three of their last five games. Bowie will look to turn it around Wednesday at 12:05 p.m. in game two of the six-game series with Richmond. Right-hander Grayson Rodriguez (4-1, 2.63 ERA) will start for the Baysox against right-hander Aaron Blair (0-1, 3.38 ERA).

