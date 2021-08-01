Game Information - Erie SeaWolves vs. Akron RubberDucks

August 1, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Erie SeaWolves News Release







ERIE SEAWOLVES (41-36, 7.0 GB, 4th SW Div) VS. AKRON RUBBERDUCKS (47-28, 0.0 GB, 1st SW Div)

RHP BEAU BRIESKE (0-0, 0.00 ERA) VS. RHP Cody Morris (0-0, 0.54 ERA)

SUNDAY, AUGUST 1 / 1:35 PM / UPMC PARK

GAME #79 / HOME GAME #42 / FOX SPORTS 1330 AM, SEAWOLVES.COM, MILB.TV

UPCOMING SCHEDULE / PROBABLE STARTERS

TUESDAY, AUGUST 3 AT HARRISBURG, 6:30 PM - FNB FIELD

TBA vs. TBA

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 4 AT HARRISBURG, 6:30 PM - FNB FIELD

TBA vs. TBA

THURSDAY, AUGUST 5 AT HARRISBURG, 6:30 PM - FNB FIELD

TBA vs. TBA

LAST GAME

The SeaWolves saw their losing skid extend to three games on Saturday night at UPMC Park, dropping their penultimate game with the Akron RubberDucks 11-5. Akron hammered Erie pitching for nine runs after the fifth inning. Erie was able to plate all five of their runs against Akron's ace Juan Hillman, but never lead in the game. Four 'Wolves, Ryan Kreidler, Spencer Torkelson, Dillon Dingler, and Brady Policelli all logged multi-hit performances in the loss. Each side scored one run in the first inning, while Akron broke ahead for another thanks to Will Benson smacking a solo home run in the third inning. Elvin Rodriguez nearly completed six innings, but was lifted in the sixth with the bases loaded, while Akron would later get a grand slam from Bo Naylor. Naylor logged his first career multi-home run game to serve Erie the loss.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Northeast League message board...





Double-A Northeast League Stories from August 1, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.